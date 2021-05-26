Note: Before eating wild mushrooms, you want to make sure that they’re the edible variety.
As I looked out the back door of my office, the thermometer facing the sun read close to 100 degrees, which was awfully hot for May and feeling more like the summer in July.
The trees are beginning to leaf up, and you can smell the fragrant aroma of the crabapple trees, which generally indicates it won’t be long before morel mushrooms begin to appear. They are one of the most sought-after varieties of wild mushrooms and, with any mushroom, they need to be harvested before they begin to deteriorate and get woody.
During a regular year — if we ever get one — these scrumptious mushrooms begin to poke their head up when the lilac bushes bloom and conditions are right. This means that there has been some moisture along with heat and humidity.
Morels are an elongated mushroom, with their cones resembling that of a brain, ranging from white to gray in color. They can be used in numerous ways such as soups, pasta or a simple sauté.
In Nebraska and South Dakota, they seem to appear first on the sandbars and along the river near dead or decaying trees.
I’ve found morels at the edge of dying trees or on ground that had been cleared for farming, where depressions showed up when a dead tree had been uprooted.
As with anything harvested from Mother Nature’s garden, you want to get them when they’re fresh. Once they’ve dried up, they deteriorate or get woody and aren’t as good as when they’re young and tender.
When searching for morels, because of the leaves and other litter from last fall, kneeling down from time to time and scanning the ground is a good idea as you’ll have a better opportunity to see the morels that are pushing up through the ground waste.
These are highly sought after, as there are people that purchase morels for up to $25 a pound and sell them to restaurants for big bucks.
Because of these prices, there are more hunters or “shroomers,” as they’re referred to down south. There may be a lot of folks scrounging around the sandbars, river banks and trees, hoping to find a pound or two to sell.
Since they grow in sandy soil and make excellent nooks for insects to hide in, I’ll run cold water over them to get some of the bugs and sand out, then slice them in half and soak them in cold water for about a half-hour or so, which can firm up the morel and force some of what’s hiding in them to come out.
After removing them from the water, place them on a towel to dry. Having collected a lot of morels — known as a “mess” by many mushroom hunters — I’ll break out our dehydrator and dehydrate some. Once the mushrooms are dehydrated, then I pack them in a zip-lock bag and put them in the freezer.
To bring dehydrated mushrooms back to life, you’ll need to soak them in water, by placing the dried mushroom in a bowl of hot water, making sure they’re completely submerged and letting them soak for 15 to 20 minutes. Then drain them and place them on a towel for a short time.
Another spring mushroom that I’ve used before includes the “pheasant back mushroom,” which grows from dead or decaying wood and resembles the feathers on a pheasant’s back. The mushroom also has a cucumber or watermelon rind aroma.
I’ve had them grow in my yard on an older elm tree for the past several years and, as in years past, they once again are beginning to show up.
While turkey hunting in the spring, we’ve also come across the round white or grayish-tan colored “puffball” mushrooms that can grow very large.
To tell if it’s an edible puffball, cut the mushroom in half from top to bottom. The inside of edible puffball mushrooms should be pure white, like a marshmallow. There should be no patterns, marks or colors and especially no signs of gills. When they spread their spores, their color changes from white to a brownish color with a hole opening up in the middle allowing it to spread its spores.
As mentioned earlier in this column, before picking and eating any wild mushroom, be sure that they are the edible type.
Fresh wild mushrooms, when identified, picked cleaned, battered and fried, make for some excellent eating.
Also start with a small batch, as wild mushrooms can be very rich and some folks when they eat too many may end up with a sour stomach.