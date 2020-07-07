COVID-19 Nebraska cases

More state park facilities reopening

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is pleased to announce the continued reopening of several facilities, activities and amenities in state park and recreation areas across the state.

They include:

 Most Nebraska state park swimming pools, aquatic centers and the Platte River State Park spray park reopened July 4. Pools have limited hours and operate at reduced capacity. Hours of operation can be found at OutdoorNebraska.org. The swimming pool at Niobrara State Park will remain closed. The floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will open later.

 Select state park area service centers reopened to the public July 1 for customer service, information and permit sales.

 On July 4, the paddleboats at Mahoney and Platte River state parks reopened, as did the Owen Marina concessions and miniature golf at Mahoney.

 The Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln will reopen July 6. The Wildcat Hills Shooting Range opened July 1 and the archery range in the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex at Ponca State Park continues to be open.

 The Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Schramm Education Center, Water Interpretive Center at Lake McConaughy, and Missouri National Recreational River Interpretive Center at Ponca State Park will reopen July 6.

 State historical park interpretive centers also will reopen July 6. While the historical parks will be open some facilities may remain closed, including the Buffalo Bill Ranch house, Bowring Ranch house, and Fort Hartsuff visitors’ center.

A list of all services opening on July 6 can be found at OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo.

Additionally, Game and Parks will begin hosting some educational and naturalist programs on a limited basis. Contact the park or check the outdoor calendar at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for scheduled events.

Visitors to offices, interpretive centers, education centers, nature centers and indoor events are temporarily required to wear a face mask.

Game and Parks is continuing to make services and amenities available and is committed to keeping the public and its staff safe during the COVID-19 health crisis. For more information, or to purchase a park entry permit, go to OutdoorNebraska.org. Find park contact information at OutdoorNebraska.gov/stateparks.

Tags

In other news

Scholarships available for Trout in the Classroom

LINCOLN — Six $1,000 scholarships are available to Nebraska schools starting up Trout in the Classroom, a science-based program that allows students to explore aquatic ecosystems, life cycles, water quality and the scientific process by raising trout from eggs.

NET grant awarded for conservation projects

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Treehouse Classroom and Interactive Stream: Engaging Nebraskans in Conservation Education project.

More state park facilities reopening

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is pleased to announce the continued reopening of several facilities, activities and amenities in state park and recreation areas across the state.

July outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in July.

Creating a brighter future for Nebraska’s Pine Ridge

Creating a brighter future for Nebraska’s Pine Ridge

On this sunny day, Bryce Gerlach is visiting a timber-thinning project at Gilbert-Baker Wildlife Management Area in the northwest corner of the state. Gerlach, who is a forester funded by the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, likes what he sees.

Outdoor Adventures: Archery paddlefish

Outdoor Adventures: Archery paddlefish

Layne Bussey, Ron Bilstein and Bailey Legate pose with the paddlefish they harvested on Sunday below Gavins Point Dam in Yankton. Tuesday is the final day of the archery paddlefish season.

Game and Parks receives NET grant

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Rainwater Basin Wetland Management project.

July outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in July.

July 1 – Select state park area service centers will reopen to the public for customer service, information and permit sales (OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo).

July 1 – Year-to-date reservation process returns for Nebraska state park area cabins, lodge rooms meeting rooms, group lodges, cabooses, pavilions, and picnic shelters

July 1 – Outdoor shooting range reopens, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Gering

July 1 – Some limited educational and recreational programming at select state park areas returns

July 1 – Archery fishing of game fish is allowed statewide through Dec. 31

July 1 – Underwater spearfishing of game fish allowed in certain waters through Dec. 31 (See the 2020 Nebraska Fishing Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.)

July 1-14 – Paddlefish snagging permit application period

July 1-31 – Application period for Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access permits for deer hunting

July 3 – Results of the draw for deer, antelope and elk permits will be available on or before this date

July 3 – Final day to apply for Nebraska Super Tag and Combo lottery permits

July 4 – Most state park swimming pools, aquatic centers and the Platte River State Park spray park will reopen to the public. Check OutdoorNebraska.org.

July 4 – Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s miniature golf and Owen Marina concessions and paddleboats at Mahoney and Platte River state parks reopens

July 6 – Reopening of Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln; Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Gering; Schramm Education Center, Gretna; Water Interpretive Center at Lake McConaughy, Ogallala; and Missouri National Recreational River Interpretive Center at Ponca State Park, Ponca

July 6 – Reopening of state historical park interpretive centers, except Buffalo Bill Ranch house, Bowring Ranch house, and Fort Hartsuff visitors’ center

July 17 – Deadline for successful applicants of elk, antelope and deer draw units to complete the purchase of their awarded permits

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-