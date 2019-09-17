LINCOLN — With more than 90 hands-on activities that showcase outdoor education, sports and recreation, there is something for everyone at the Missouri River Outdoor Expo Sept. 21-22 at Ponca State Park.
Those who attend the expo will be able to try a variety of outdoor activities, including archery, kayaking, fishing and more. The expo will also include live wildlife exhibits, exhibition shooting, canine sports, a lumberjack show, live music and much more. New this year is an avian display, Nerf gun range, and a presentation by expert outdoor survivalist Sam Larson, who won Season 5 of the History Channel’s “Alone” series.
All activities are offered at no cost. Some activities will be shifting to a new location. Guests will be provided with an updated event schedule upon arrival. A complete list of expo activities and events is available at MissouriRiverOutdoorExpo.com.The Missouri River Outdoor Expo is the largest outdoor expo in the Midwest, with thousands of people attending each year.
A park permit is required of each vehicle entering the park. Permits may be purchased at the gate or at OutdoorNebraska.org.
* * *
Ponca State Park is located just north of Ponca in northeastern Nebraska’s Dixon County. For more information, contact ngpc.moriverexpo@nebraska.gov or call 402-755-2284.