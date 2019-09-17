LINCOLN — With more than 90 hands-on activities that showcase outdoor education, sports and recreation, there is something for everyone at the Missouri River Outdoor Expo Sept. 21-22 at Ponca State Park.

Those who attend the expo will be able to try a variety of outdoor activities, including archery, kayaking, fishing and more. The expo will also include live wildlife exhibits, exhibition shooting, canine sports, a lumberjack show, live music and much more. New this year is an avian display, Nerf gun range, and a presentation by expert outdoor survivalist Sam Larson, who won Season 5 of the History Channel’s “Alone” series.

All activities are offered at no cost. Some activities will be shifting to a new location. Guests will be provided with an updated event schedule upon arrival. A complete list of expo activities and events is available at MissouriRiverOutdoorExpo.com.The Missouri River Outdoor Expo is the largest outdoor expo in the Midwest, with thousands of people attending each year.

A park permit is required of each vehicle entering the park. Permits may be purchased at the gate or at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Ponca State Park is located just north of Ponca in northeastern Nebraska’s Dixon County. For more information, contact ngpc.moriverexpo@nebraska.gov or call 402-755-2284.

