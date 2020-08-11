You have permission to edit this article.
Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park canceled

PONCA — The 2020 Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park has been cancelled due to the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 health situation and potential public health restrictions for the fall.

The expo, originally set for Sept. 19- 20, typically is a field trip destination for schools across the state, as well as a draw for families who love the outdoors. The event features hands-on activities, such as rock climbing, shooting, outdoor cooking and competitions, all of which provide limited opportunity to socially distance, restrict group size or appropriately disinfect between users to reduce the potential for spread of COVID-19.

“The Missouri River Outdoor Expo prides itself on introducing and reintroducing families to a wide variety of outdoor opportunities,” said Scott Oligmueller, Ponca State Park superintendent with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “We thank the thousands of expo guests for their understanding at this time, as well as their commitment to conservation and traditions of our outdoor heritage. We intend to bring back the event in 2021, a year that will mark the 100th anniversary of Nebraska State Parks.”

The decision to cancel the popular event was unanimously rendered by the Expo Advisory Board, which consists of Game and Parks representatives and numerous private sector representatives and volunteers.

For more information on state parks or the effects of COVID-19 on services or amenities, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

August outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Aug. 1 – Squirrel hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Registration begins for Harvest Information Program

Aug. 1 – Private land antlerless elk hunting season opens

Aug. 3 – Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits.

Aug. 7 – Final day for bighorn sheep lottery permit applications

Aug. 10 – 2020 fall turkey permits available beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time

Aug. 13 – The Science of Animal Myths webinar, fal.cn/AnimalMyths

Aug. 13 – Family Nature Night, Skyview Lake, Norfolk, forms.gle/WVVNwcWmQ4CPcYzW7

Aug. 15 – Bullfrog season opens

Aug. 18 – Growing Up WILD educator workshop, forms.gle/huRtR9JK9NYmrQJGA

Aug. 20 – Family Nature Night, Johnson Park, Norfolk, forms.gle/op4oJCifKpu1F61u8

Aug. 20 – Antelope archery hunting season opens

Aug. 25 – Math in Nature educator workshop, forms.gle/EvkFBENo1g5uQhuJ8

Aug. 28 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners Meeting, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland

Aug. 28 – Drawing for bighorn sheep lottery permit

Aug. 28-Sept. 7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

