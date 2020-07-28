Migratory bird hunters must register for HIP

LINCOLN — Hunters of migratory birds are reminded of their requirement to register for the Harvest Information Program (HIP) beginning Aug. 1.

HIP registration is required of residents age 16 and older and all nonresidents who plan to hunt migratory game birds in Nebraska between Aug. 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021. These birds are doves, ducks, geese, snipe, rail, coots and woodcock. Among those who must register in Nebraska are hunters registered in another state and holders of lifetime, 64-and-over veteran, and 69-and-over senior permits.

Registration is free and easy. You can register online 24 hours a day at OutdoorNebraska.gov/HIP or call your nearest Nebraska Game and Parks Commission district office or service center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A HIP number, which must be carried while hunting, will be assigned to each registrant.

HIP, which is required by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, helps wildlife managers estimate the number of migratory birds harvested each year. Those estimates help biologists set limits and seasons.

Hunt permits may be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Aug. 1 – Squirrel hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Registration begins for Harvest Information Program

Aug. 1 – Private land antlerless elk hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Campfire Christmas in July, Indian Cave State Park, Shubert

Aug. 3 – Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits.

Aug. 6 – Schramm Virtual Speaker Series – Geology Underfoot: Rocks of Schramm Park and Global Connections, online

Aug. 6 – The Science of Animal Love webinar, fal.cn/AnimalLove

Aug. 7 – Final day for bighorn sheep lottery permit applications

Aug. 10 – 2020 fall turkey permits available beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time

Aug. 13 – The Science of Animal Myths webinar, fal.cn/AnimalMyths

Aug. 13 – Family Nature Night, Skyview Lake, Norfolk, forms.gle/WVVNwcWmQ4CPcYzW7

Aug. 15 – Bullfrog season opens

Aug. 18 – Growing Up WILD educator workshop, forms.gle/huRtR9JK9NYmrQJGA

Aug. 20 – Family Nature Night, Johnson Park, Norfolk, forms.gle/op4oJCifKpu1F61u8

Aug. 20 – Antelope archery hunting season opens

Aug. 25 – Math in Nature educator workshop, forms.gle/EvkFBENo1g5uQhuJ8

Aug. 28 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners Meeting, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland

Aug. 28 – Drawing for bighorn sheep lottery permit

Aug. 28-Sept. 7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

