Migratory bird hunters must register for HIP

LINCOLN — Hunters of migratory birds are reminded of their requirement to register for the Harvest Information Program (HIP) beginning Aug. 1.
HIP registration is required of residents age 16 and older and all nonresidents who plan to hunt migratory game birds in Nebraska between Aug. 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021. These birds are doves, ducks, geese, snipe, rail, coots and woodcock. Among those who must register in Nebraska are hunters registered in another state and holders of lifetime, 64-and-over veteran, and 69-and-over senior permits.
Registration is free and easy. You can register online 24 hours a day at OutdoorNebraska.gov/HIP or call your nearest Nebraska Game and Parks Commission district office or service center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A HIP number, which must be carried while hunting, will be assigned to each registrant.
HIP, which is required by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, helps wildlife managers estimate the number of migratory birds harvested each year. Those estimates help biologists set limits and seasons.
Hunt permits may be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.