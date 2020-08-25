You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meat processors to accept donations for Hunters Helping the Hungry

LINCOLN — Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) program Sept. 1, the start of the archery deer season. Eight processors will be available around the state. Three additional processors will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 14.

Hunters pay no processing costs for deer accepted by processors for this donation-driven program.

The HHH program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Ground venison is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need. Hunters should first talk with processors but may keep antlers, head and cape and donate the rest of the deer. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.

The participating meat processors are: Amherst — Belschner Custom Meats; Deshler — Deshler Zero Pantry; Elwood – SteakMaster (starting Nov. 14); Humphrey — Main Street Market, Country Butcher (starting Nov. 14); Lindsay — Melcher’s Locker; North Bend — North Bend Locker; North Platte — Kelley’s Custom Pack; Omaha — B.I.G. Meats; Table Rock — Den’s Country Meats (Starting Nov. 14; Ulysses — The Butchery.

Learn more about the program and how to support it at OutdoorNebraska.org/HHH or contact program coordinator Teresa Lombard at 402 471-5430 teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.

Tags

In other news

Beginner angler’s guide to rods, reels and fishing line

Beginner angler’s guide to rods, reels and fishing line

How much time do you want to spend untangling your fishing line? Zero, none, never! While I cannot guarantee you a tangle-free life, there are ways to help spend more time fishing, and it starts by using the right gear for the conditions and your skill level.

Meat processors to accept donations for Hunters Helping the Hungry

LINCOLN — Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) program Sept. 1, the start of the archery deer season. Eight processors will be available around the state. Three additional processors will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 14.

Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1

LINCOLN — Dove hunting season begins soon and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt.

Commissioners consider 2021 bighorn sheep season

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a staff recommendation to authorize one lottery and one auction permit for the 2021 bighorn sheep season when it meets Aug. 28 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park.

+2
Making wild game into wildly delicious food

Making wild game into wildly delicious food

One of the positives to hunting and fishing is ending up with a freezer stocked with meat. At the end of a successful year, we may have 100 pounds of fish fillets, deer roasts and pheasant breasts. So how do you create delicious meals with wild game?

Steel-plate shooting challenge for women to be held Aug. 22

 LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a Steel Plate Challenge speed-shooting competition for women from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 at the Weeping Water Gun Club, 3590 Scenic Drive, Weeping Water. Prior experience with rifles and handguns is required. Participants must be 1…

August outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Aug. 1 – Squirrel hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Registration begins for Harvest Information Program

Aug. 1 – Private land antlerless elk hunting season opens

Aug. 3 – Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits.

Aug. 7 – Final day for bighorn sheep lottery permit applications

Aug. 10 – 2020 fall turkey permits available beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time

Aug. 13 – The Science of Animal Myths webinar, fal.cn/AnimalMyths

Aug. 13 – Family Nature Night, Skyview Lake, Norfolk, forms.gle/WVVNwcWmQ4CPcYzW7

Aug. 15 – Bullfrog season opens

Aug. 18 – Growing Up WILD educator workshop, forms.gle/huRtR9JK9NYmrQJGA

Aug. 20 – Family Nature Night, Johnson Park, Norfolk, forms.gle/op4oJCifKpu1F61u8

Aug. 20 – Antelope archery hunting season opens

Aug. 25 – Math in Nature educator workshop, forms.gle/EvkFBENo1g5uQhuJ8

Aug. 28 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners Meeting, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland

Aug. 28 – Drawing for bighorn sheep lottery permit

Aug. 28-Sept. 7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-