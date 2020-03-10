Ponca State Park has announced their activities for March, 14.
-- 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Bird Tour — Join an expert guide from the Loess Hills Audubon Society to watch waterfowl wake-up and continue their migration. Make sure to bundle up for this program and feel free to bring your binoculars, spotting scopes, and cameras. Please pre-register. Meet inside the Resource and Education Center. Free. (Limited to 10 people per tour).
-- 2 p.m. Owl Prowl — Come have a hoot as we learn about the amazing world of owls. Hands-on experiences will allow you to touch the talons, beaks, and wings of an owl. Explore their diets like a scientist by dissecting an owl pellet. Meet at Resource and Education Center. Cost is $2 per pellet. Limited to 30 people.
-- 6 p.m. Sunset Bird Tour — Watch the birds return to the safety of the marsh at dusk. A guide from the Loess Hills Audubon Society will accompany you to our bird blinds. Binoculars, spotting scopes, and bird books will be available on the tour. Please pre-register. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Free. (Limited to 10 people per tour).
There is still time to enter the Snowman Building Contest. The Snowman Building Con-test ends the first day of spring, March 19.
* * *
Visit the Facebook Page, Ponca State Park, NE, to view upcoming events. All programs subject to change due to staffing/weather. For questions please call 402-755-2284