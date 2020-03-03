LINCOLN — Enjoy the sights and sounds of the spring migration and participate in a variety of programs during Marsh Madness at Ponca State Park (SP) on March 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Located on the Missouri River, Ponca SP presents a significant flyway for migratory birds, and has been recognized by the National Audubon Society as an “Important Bird Area.” Common springtime sightings include pintail courtship displays and whirlwinds of snow geese, white-fronted geese, wood ducks and other species.
Visitors may view the birds during sunrise and sunset waterfowl blind viewings are scheduled each Saturday from March 7 through March 28. Space is limited; please call Ponca SP to reserve your spot.
In addition, the following afternoon programs will be scheduled on Marsh Madness Saturdays: waterfowl watching on March 7, owl program on March 14, bird migration program on March 21, and waterfowl soap carving on March 28.
Visitors can enjoy a 30-percent discount on lodging during Marsh Madness.
For additional information, contact the park at 402-755-2284 or visit the Ponca State Park Facebook page. A park permit is required for each vehicle entering the park.