While traveling home from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before getting to the bridge, I could see a well-traveled deer trail. When I got closer to it, I glanced where the trail headed into the trees.
The trail was blocked by a tree that had fallen, and unless something was done, there would be no deer going to and coming from the trail.
There are numerous things to attract and hold deer to the area you’re hunting, things that I accomplished on the land I used to hunt deer on.
Just because you have a deer trail close by, you need to walk the trail before the season to see how much overhead clearance there is. To make one that a buck will follow, you need to cut those low-hanging branches high enough, allowing a buck to follow without banging his rack against it.
In most cases this can be accomplished with a hedge or tree trimmer, allowing you to reach up and open up the area that has enough clearance to make it easy for a buck to use the trail.
It’s a good idea to retrieve the branches and brush to have them when you want to limit the deer to the area where you’re set up.
If you are planning on having the deer using the closest trail, locate other trails that you want the deer to not use. By placing the brush and tree limbs that you cut out in them, it’ll block that trail, eliminating it and causing the deer to use the trail where you’re set up on.
I did this before the season, giving me a better chance at having the deer to come out in the blind I was hunting in.
To fill your deer tag, you need to think like a deer, attracting it to the area you’re hunting, making it easier for the deer to use.
Before deer season, I’d developed several mineral licks on the property that had been hit hard by deer in need of the minerals they needed, along with a stock tank filled with water. At each of these locations, I placed a trail cam, giving me vital information on the deer using the property.
Along with this information, I made it easy for the deer to use to bed and to keep them on the property, besides opening up trails, clearing cedars and brush on these trails,
It was opening morning, and I was in my stand early with everything I needed: Binoculars, water, a urinating bottle and energy bars, allowing me to spend numerous hours in the blind.
As the sun appeared on the eastern horizon, I was ready to fill my deer tag as I waited for the deer to come down the trail.
I’d cut numerous cedar trees in the pasture, creating a clear path leading to my blind, with some of them piled off to the left of the trail.
It was slow the first hour or so. When I could hear deer running along the trail, it was obvious by the sounds being made that a buck was in hot pursuit of a doe in heat, and as the doe appeared, she ducked behind the cedar piles stopping to catch her breath.
A short while later, a shooter buck, a 4-by-4, picked up her scent coming around the brush pile where the doe had been, walked around the pile, did a lip curl to pick up her scent. Before continuing to pursue the doe, my scope’s crosshairs were on its vitals, and with the shot, my deer tag was filled.
You’ll need to apply these tips next spring and summer and, when deer season comes again, they will help you not only fill your deer tag. By applying these tips, not only will you make the deer come to you, but it will attract deer to your property as they have everything they need there, with the deer bedding and traveling your hunting property and not on the neighbor’s ground.