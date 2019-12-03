Lots of winter fun at Ponca State Park

Ponca State Park has announced their schedule of events for Saturday, Dec. 7.
9-10:30 a.m. Christmas wreath — Celebrate the holiday cheer and decorate for Christmas. Create a holiday wreath for the holidays. Meet at the Resource and Education. Limited to 20 crafts.
11 a.m. Marshmallow snowman — With the weather outside turning bitter cold, enjoy the cozy indoors while creating a fun, edible snowman. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Free.
1-2 p.m. Meet animals of Nebraska — Animals have many special adaptations to help them survive the winter. Meet the park’s education animals and touch a variety of furs, skulls, beaks and wings. Meet at the Resource and Education Center. Free.
2:30 p.m. Winter hike — Bundle up and join a naturalist for a guided hike on the Whitetail Trail (1 mile). Complete a scavenger hunt as we look for tracks, animal homes, and birds to earn a fun prize. Meet at the entrance of the Eric Wiebe Shooting Range. Free.
4:30 p.m. Lighted hayrack ride — Enjoy the frosty chill of a winter evening on a hayrack that will travel from the Resource and Education Center to the Tri-State Overlook and back. Pre-register and meet at the Resource and Education Center. Free.
If there are snowy conditions over the weekend, check with the front desk at the Resource and Education Center about the Snowman Contest and other winter outdoor activities.
Visit the Facebook Page, Ponca State Park NE, to view upcoming events at Ponca State Park. All programs subject to change due to staffing/weather. For questions please call 402-755-2284.
Christmas in the Woods
Ponca State Park’s Christmas in the Woods is an opportunity for families and friends to enhance their holiday celebration with quality time spent together making seasonal crafts and holiday treats, attending wildlife winter adaptation programs, participating in guided hikes and taking a ride on a holiday lighted hayrack.
Christmas in the Woods takes place December 7, 14, and 21. Ponca State Park encourages visitors to stop into the gift shop for a cookie and refreshment.