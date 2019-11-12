Locating check stations

LINCOLN — Those who plan to hunt the November firearm deer season are reminded to locate a check station ahead of their hunt. There have been several changes to the list of available check stations since last season.

Firearm deer hunters and archers harvesting deer during the Nov. 16-24 firearm season must deliver their deer to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season.

The following are changes to the list of check stations, by region:

-Southwest District – Added to the list: McCook Police Department. Removed from the list: Venango, Tin Cup Diner.

-Northwest District – Added to the list: Lewellen, DP’s Service Station; Chadron, Ace Hardware.

-Southeast District – Added to the list: Falls City, F&F Firearms, LLC.; Roca, On the Way Bait & Tackle. Removed from the list: Waterloo, Travis’ Merchant of Venice; Panama, Panama Locker.

To find a complete list of available check stations, as well as a map, visit Outdoornebraska.gov/deer.

Preston Bussey of Battle Creek shows off his first buck taken with a bow. The deer was shot on October 29.

