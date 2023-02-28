Do you have a little one who loves animals, nature, and the outdoors? Are you looking for opportunities to explore the outdoors together with your children?

Join Game and Parks for Little Saplings Wednesday, March. 1, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Gretna’s Schramm Education Center. The program is designed for children ages 2 to 5 and will bring nature themes to life for your child through story time, sensory activities, crafts and outdoor exploration.

The series is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 9 to 10 a.m. There is a fee to participate. Schramm Family Pass members participate free. No park permit is required in the center’s parking lot. For questions about the program, contact Jen Ruyle, outdoor education specialist, at 402-332-5022 or jennifer.ruyle@nebraska.gov.

Little Saplings Spring 2023 Schedule:

 March 1: Spring Migration

 April 5: Terrific Trout

 May 3: Wiggling Worms

 June 7: Dandelions

