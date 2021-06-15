LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has declared a fish salvage for Wagon Train Lake at Wagon Train State Recreation Area east of Hickman in advance of an Aquatic Habitat Project to be completed in the fall.
Anglers will be allowed to salvage fish by hook and line and archery during standard seasons for human consumption until June 4, 2022. Minimum length limits on fish will be rescinded, but bag limits will be maintained.
A 12-foot drawdown at the lake will start after Labor Day, which is Sept. 6 this year, so that sediment that has collected in the basins can be excavated. Maintenance will be performed to keep additional sediment from entering the main lake. Fish and habitat features will be added, and maintenance performed on the boat ramp facilities and angler access jetties.
The drawdown also will allow the opportunity to renovate the existing fishery, which has degraded due to the presence of common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. When restocking occurs in 2022, planned fish stockings include largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, black crappie, walleye and muskellunge.
Due to concerns about the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species and other unwanted species, salvaged fish cannot be sold or used for stocking purposes into any other waterbodies, public or private.
Anglers must have appropriate fishing licenses and a park sticker; purchase one at OutdoorNebraska.org. Find fishing regulations in the 2021 Fishing Guide at OutdoorNebraska.org/guides.
Partial funding for this project is provided by Sport Fish and Wildlife Restoration Fund. For additional information, contact Jeff Jackson at 402-471-7647 or jeff.jackson@nebraska.gov.