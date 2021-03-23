LINCOLN — Recycling will become available to Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area guests this summer and will be fully implemented by fall.
The SRA recently was awarded grants of $1,643 from the Nebraska Department of Environmental and Energy and $20,000 from the Nebraska Recycling Council to purchase recycling containers that will be distributed to collect single-stream recyclables.
The initiative will be a key component in keeping Lewis and Clark Lake clean of unwanted waste.
“As a park manager, I believe it is important to provide the public with positive examples of natural resource stewardship and sustainability,” Park Superintendent Tyler Wulf said.
Lewis and Clark SRA and Ponca State Park, both located in northeastern Nebraska, now offer recycling. Other state park areas will expand this effort when resources become available.
The Recycling Equipment Grant from the Nebraska Recycling Council is one of 118 grant projects in 2020 receiving $20 million in awards from Nebraska Environmental Trust. The Nebraska Legislature created the Trust in 1992. Using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery, the Trust has provided over $328 million in grants to more than 2,300 projects across the state.
The Nebraska Recycling Council is a nonprofit membership organization of public and private organizations, as well as individuals, and has been a recycling advocate for Nebraska since 1980.