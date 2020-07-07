COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Landowners have resources to deal with wildlife damage

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is proactively working with landowners who have encountered wildlife damage to their crops and property.

“Crop and livestock damage can be a serious issue for many landowners,” said Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas. “We understand this and need to let landowners know what tools we have to help them, and listen to their ideas about other ways to resolve these problems.”

Game and Parks believes the best way to manage big game populations is by hunting. In 2020, the agency has:

 Increased antlerless deer tags across the state by 6% from 2019 quotas and 25% since 2017

 Increased doe/fawn antelope tags by 42%, adding a bonus doe/fawn tag to all landowner doe/fawn permits

 Increased antlerless elk tags by 40%

 Lengthened antlerless elk season to Aug. 1, to Jan. 31, 2021 and added areas in every unit for landowner opportunity.

In 2019, antlerless deer units Frenchman and Loup East had lengthened seasons and met management goals of increasing antlerless harvest. This success is due largely to landowners allowing access to their land.

Landowners experiencing wildlife damage should contact their district Game and Parks office. A list of offices is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/locations.

ka.org/locations.

They can discuss options such as scare devices, damage control permits or opening lands to public access for hunting.

Landowners also may contact the agency about wildlife damage issues at Outdoor

Nebraska.org/depredation by filling out a Landowner Assistance Form.

Landowners, hunters and Game and Parks working together are the driving force for wildlife conservation in Nebraska. Landowners provide habitat and hunting access while hunters fund conservation by buying permits and stamps.

Those funds are invested back into programs for private landowners that benefit wildlife and provide access for recreational opportunities, big game research, and maintaining 289 wildlife management areas that encompass 190,884 acres.

Game and Parks is charged with managing all wildlife in the state.

It strives to find a balance between healthy wildlife populations, hunting opportunities, and keeping deer and all game populations at socially acceptable levels.

Hunting has an $848 million annual economic impact in Nebraska and supports nearly 9,000 jobs.

Nebraska offers extraordinary mixed bag opportunities for hunting and watching wildlife.

Scholarships available for Trout in the Classroom

LINCOLN — Six $1,000 scholarships are available to Nebraska schools starting up Trout in the Classroom, a science-based program that allows students to explore aquatic ecosystems, life cycles, water quality and the scientific process by raising trout from eggs.

NET grant awarded for conservation projects

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Treehouse Classroom and Interactive Stream: Engaging Nebraskans in Conservation Education project.

More state park facilities reopening

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is pleased to announce the continued reopening of several facilities, activities and amenities in state park and recreation areas across the state.

July outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in July.

Creating a brighter future for Nebraska’s Pine Ridge

On this sunny day, Bryce Gerlach is visiting a timber-thinning project at Gilbert-Baker Wildlife Management Area in the northwest corner of the state. Gerlach, who is a forester funded by the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, likes what he sees.

Outdoor Adventures: Archery paddlefish

Layne Bussey, Ron Bilstein and Bailey Legate pose with the paddlefish they harvested on Sunday below Gavins Point Dam in Yankton. Tuesday is the final day of the archery paddlefish season.

Game and Parks receives NET grant

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Rainwater Basin Wetland Management project.

July outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in July.

July 1 – Select state park area service centers will reopen to the public for customer service, information and permit sales (OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo).

July 1 – Year-to-date reservation process returns for Nebraska state park area cabins, lodge rooms meeting rooms, group lodges, cabooses, pavilions, and picnic shelters

July 1 – Outdoor shooting range reopens, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Gering

July 1 – Some limited educational and recreational programming at select state park areas returns

July 1 – Archery fishing of game fish is allowed statewide through Dec. 31

July 1 – Underwater spearfishing of game fish allowed in certain waters through Dec. 31 (See the 2020 Nebraska Fishing Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.)

July 1-14 – Paddlefish snagging permit application period

July 1-31 – Application period for Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access permits for deer hunting

July 3 – Results of the draw for deer, antelope and elk permits will be available on or before this date

July 3 – Final day to apply for Nebraska Super Tag and Combo lottery permits

July 4 – Most state park swimming pools, aquatic centers and the Platte River State Park spray park will reopen to the public. Check OutdoorNebraska.org.

July 4 – Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s miniature golf and Owen Marina concessions and paddleboats at Mahoney and Platte River state parks reopens

July 6 – Reopening of Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln; Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Gering; Schramm Education Center, Gretna; Water Interpretive Center at Lake McConaughy, Ogallala; and Missouri National Recreational River Interpretive Center at Ponca State Park, Ponca

July 6 – Reopening of state historical park interpretive centers, except Buffalo Bill Ranch house, Bowring Ranch house, and Fort Hartsuff visitors’ center

July 17 – Deadline for successful applicants of elk, antelope and deer draw units to complete the purchase of their awarded permits

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

