Lakes stocked with rainbow trout

LINCOLN — What’s better than a stocking of rainbow trout in your local urban lake? Two stockings.
The Grove Trout Rearing Station in Antelope County had some trout left over after completing its scheduled March stockings. So, on March 31, it stocked those 10-inch fish at the following: TaHaZouka Park Lake in Norfolk, 500 trout; Neligh Park Pond in West Point, 750; and Lake Halleck in Papillion, 1,500. All three waters had been stocked once this month.
These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this spring, especially in urban areas. Trout fishing also is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.
Anglers venturing out to a local pond or lake should honor guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health organizations, to avoid spread of coronavirus by staying at least 6 feet away from people they meet.