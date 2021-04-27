LINCOLN — The updated online reservation system for all Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas’ campsites launched April 21 through Reserve America.
The updated system reflects recent changes at the state recreation areas that require an advance reservation for all campsites, including beach camping areas and former first-come, first-serve campground sites, between May 21 and Sept. 12, 2021.
Reservations can be made online at NebraskaStateParks.ReserveAmerica.com, via mobile app RA Camping, or by phone at 308-284-8800 during business hours. Reservations made prior to April 21 will be honored.
The changes are part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s implementation of the Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala Master Plan, a five-phase plan to address management of the two state recreation areas.
Up to 1,500 campsites will be available at the twin recreation areas. About 500 of those are at nine campgrounds, and depending on water levels, approximately 1,000 non-designated beach campsites, will be available at Lake McConaughy’s 17 beach areas.
Campers should book their reservation at the two state recreation areas before leaving home. The reservation-booking window is 180 days prior to arrival date for designated campground sites and 30 days prior to arrival date for beach camping sites.
Same-day reservations may be made online or by phone until 5 p.m. Mountain time, if sites remain available. Once capacities are reached, no additional overnight camping will be allowed; for alternative lodging options, including private campgrounds, hotels or cabins, visit ILoveLakeMac.com.
Campers must arrive and check in with park staff, in-person, at the Visitor Center or at a staffed entrance booth between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Mountain time. Registered campers will receive an email with more details regarding their reservation prior to arrival.
Day-use activities are not limited and do not require a reservation. Vehicles will be allowed on beaches where the Commission has a managed access point.
To learn more, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/LakeMcConaughy.