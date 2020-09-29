You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keep tree stand safety in mind during hunt

LINCOLN — As you enjoy fall hunting season, it’s important to keep tree stand safety in mind. Accidents in the field can be prevented with careful planning.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages hunters to follow these safety guidelines:

-- Always check old tree stands for safety. Look at welds, nuts and bolts to make sure they are secure.

-- Check all tree stand straps and replace any that are weathered or frayed.

-- Always use a safety harness and lifeline when in a tree stand. Check these to make sure they are not weathered or frayed and are in good working order.

-- Safety harnesses are often included with new tree stands. Use it, and follow the directions on how to correctly put it on. Another option is to buy a vest-type safety harness which is easier and faster to use.

-- You should also use a lifeline, which attaches to the tree above your head and is tied off at the bottom of the stand. Lifelines are equipped with a Prusik knot that attaches to the safety harness tether with a carabiner. If you fall, the knot will tighten itself on the lifeline preventing you from falling to the ground.

-- It is also important to know how to use the relief system strap on the safety harness if you should fall from a tree stand and are suspended. The relief system takes pressure off the arteries in the groin area. Practice hanging from a tree a couple feet off the ground with a friend present to help you out if needed. It’s essential to know how it feels to hang, to get back into a tree stand, and to lower yourself to the ground should you have a fall.

-- Make sure to have a cellphone within reach if a self-rescue cannot be accomplished, and always inform a friend or family member of your hunt plan so someone knows where you will be and when you will return.

For more information about deer hunting in Nebraska, read the 2020 Big Game Guide at OutdoorNebraska.org/guides.

Tags

In other news

Researchers work to help prairie grouse

Ecology researchers in Nebraska have studied prairie grouse dating back to the 1950s, and the iconic bird continues to be researched today because of its connection to the Nebraska Sandhills.

Wildlife officials observe effects from wildfires

Wildlife officials observe effects from wildfires

McGREW — Wildlife managers in the Nebraska Panhandle say the full effects of the region’s wildfires during the final days of August largely will be determined by what Mother Nature does in coming weeks and months.

Kept fresh, trout make easy meal

Keep your catch of fish as fresh as possible and you will be rewarded with a wonderful meal that is the finale to a fishing trip. In mid-October, trout will be stocked across Nebraska in small city park ponds and state park lakes.

September outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in September. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Sept. 1 – Hunting seasons open for cottontail, jackrabbit, dove, snipe, grouse, rail, raccoon and opossum

Sept. 1 – Archery, River Antlerless Private Land Only, Antlerless Only Season Choice, Statewide Whitetail Buck, Landowner, Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area and Youth deer hunting seasons open

Sept. 1 – Archery bull elk season opens

Sep. 1-7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Sept. 3 – The Science of Animal Headgear, online webinar

Sept. 5-6 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Sept. 6 – Weigand Marina Parade of Lights, Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, Crofton

Sept. 5-13 – Early teal hunting in High Plains Zone

Sept. 5-20 – Early teal hunting in Low Plains Zone

Sept. 10 – The Science of Fossorial Animals, online webinar

Sept. 15 – Fall turkey hunting season opens

Sept. 17 – The Science of Dangerous Plants, online webinar

Sept. 19 – Muzzleloader antelope season opens

Sept. 21 – Firearm bull elk season opens

Sept. 24 – The Science of Invasive Species, online webinar

Sept. 26-27 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zones 2 and 4

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

-