Kayaking water trail well worth the time and effort

I’ve paddled many of the state’s rivers, mostly during the past 20 years creating stories on the state’s water trails. But until 2018, I hadn’t floated the Platte, despite living a mere 30 miles from its course. By then, my wife, Theresa, and I had owned kayaks for five years, but we mostly paddled lakes around our home in Lincoln.
On this day, it wasn’t long before we asked ourselves why we’d waited so long to float the Platte.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has long promoted a 70-mile water trail on the Platte between Fremont and Plattsmouth. Under the Commission’s Venture Parks initiative, new access points were developed on the Lower Platte at Schramm Park and Louisville state recreation areas, and a stop midway at Platte River State Park, making a 6-mile section of the trail, located within an hour of more than half of the state’s 1.9 million residents, more user friendly.
The Platte River begins nearly 900 miles west of this section of the water trail, on 12,000-foot-high peaks high in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Its north fork, the North Platte, flows into Wyoming and turns east, entering the Nebraska Panhandle near Henry. The South Platte flows northeast through Colorado and into Nebraska near Big Springs. The two forks join at North Platte to form the Platte, which ends just 16 miles below the trail where it meets the Missouri River.
Through most of Nebraska, the river flows through a valley so broad it might be imperceptible to some. By the time it reaches Schramm Park, its valley is narrow, bordered by picturesque wooded bluffs that rise from one bank or the other, providing a scenic backdrop that adds to the experience on this water trail.
The Platte is a braided river, with many small channels winding between its high banks, constantly shifting the sand and gravel that make up its bed and forming expansive sandbars. It typically flows at between 2 and 3 miles per hour in this reach, so paddling only enough to keep on course you could expect the trip from Schramm to Louisville to take three hours or less.
The redesigned section of the Platte River Water Trail begins on the southeastern corner of Schramm, where a new parking lot and launch were developed on the south side of Highway 31 and opened in 2016. Flooding in March 2019 damaged the launch, and the river drops off fairly quickly from the bank, but it is usable. Game and Parks staff is looking at ways to improve the site.
The river flows southeast from Schramm. About 1.5 miles below the park, it passes beneath the Lied Bridge, a former Rock Island Railroad line that is now part of a hike-bike trail that will eventually link trails in Lincoln and Omaha. Paddlers need to choose their route carefully under this bridge as its pilings often collect trees and other debris that should be avoided.
About one-half mile below the bridge, the river turns to the northeast. Another mile downstream, paddlers can turn up Decker Creek, pass under the Burlington Northern Railroad bridge, and take a break at the new stop at Platte River State Park. The bank of the creek has been graded and surfaced with gravel, and a sidewalk leads to a picnic area for paddlers and others to use. Because of the distance from the nearest park road, the site wasn’t built to be a put in or take out point. But anyone wanting to wheel their canoe or kayak down an maintenance road can do so.
From Platte River State Park, the river continues to the northeast. In just under 1½ miles, paddlers will reach the western edge of Louisville SRA. Here, they might opt to pitch a tent and spend the night in the River View Campground, which is accessible from the river, albeit by a steep bank. The end of the Platte River water trail is another mile downstream at the east end of the park. This new canoe and kayak access point, boat ramp and parking area opened this spring, a year later than planned thanks to damage caused by flooding last March that has since been repaired.
Shuttling vehicles between Schramm and Louisville is a quick, 7-mile trip along Highways 31 and 50. The Platte River Water Trail had continued beyond Louisville to Schilling Wildlife Management Area at Plattsmouth, but flooding in 2019 washed out the access point and roads leading to it. Another option for an extended daytrip exists, however. Paddlers can launch at Catfish Run WMA on Highway 6 east of Ashland and float 2 miles down Salt Creek to its mouth at the Platte, which is 3.8 miles above the launch at Schramm. Other upstream access points include Two Rivers SRA near Venice and Platte River Landing near Valley.
Paddling the river can be a challenge, however, if you don’t know how to read a river and stay in the main channel, especially when flows are low. Choose the wrong course and your float trip will become much longer as you drag your boat back to deep water.
On this reach, however, staying in deep water isn’t difficult. While the main channel can shift at any time, it typically follows the left bank south from Schramm, moves to the center of the river above the Lied Bridge, and, after the river turns to the northeast, follows the right bank to Platte River State Park. From there to Louisville, the channel may cross to the north bank and back a time or two, but it is typically deep enough to float along the south bank.
The amount of water in the river varies widely throughout the year, a factor that can also affect float times. Numerous dams have changed the historic flows in the river. Today, it is typically highest in May and June, but runoff from heavy rains can push flows to dangerous levels during any month. From July until the irrigation season ends in September, flows are lower when the diversion of surface water and groundwater pumping, for agriculture and municipal use, is at its peak. In dry years, the river may be too low to float.
But on a summer day, a trip down this section of the Platte River is well worth the effort. And when conditions are right, there is little effort required at all, leaving plenty of time to soak in the scenery and some sun.
