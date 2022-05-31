Fishing clinic

A man and his grandson are shown fishing at Norden Chute.

 NPS Photo/ Argentine Productions

Join the Niobrara National Scenic River, the Friends of the Niobrara, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for a series of Fishing Clinics along the Niobrara River watershed. Four fishing clinics are currently planned for the summer.

The Summer Fishing Clinics are geared for beginners and youth of all ages. From learning how to use fishing rods to which bait works best. You will walk away with a better understanding of fishing. Anglers under 12 years of age will be receiving their own fishing pole to take home, courtesy of the National Park Foundation. Plan on wearing close toed shoes, bring water, and sunblock. Youth 15 years old and younger do not need a fishing permit, all others will need a permit.  

 Sunday, June 26, from 9:30 a.m.- to 1 p.m. Fishing Clinic at Valentine State Fish Hatchery in Valentine.  

 Sunday, July 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fishing Clinic at Cub Creek Recreational Area, near Springview.

 Sunday, August 21, Fishing Clinic at Keller Park State Recreation Area, northeast of Ainsworth.

 Sunday, September 25, Fishing Clinic Niobrara State Park, near Niobrara.

The State of Nebraska requires vehicle park entry permits for any motorized vehicle to enter any Nebraska State Park, State Historical Park or State Recreation Area.

Please contact the Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center either by phone 402-376-1901 or email niobrara_nsr@nps.gov to ask questions and register.

Tags

In other news

Some state park areas reduce hours of operation heading into summer

As Nebraska’s state parks prepare for another summer season, some are adjusting their activity hours because of a limited workforce. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges park-goers to call ahead before visiting a park to check on activity times and availability.

Junior anglers needed for summer fishing clinics

Junior anglers needed for summer fishing clinics

Join the Niobrara National Scenic River, the Friends of the Niobrara, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for a series of Fishing Clinics along the Niobrara River watershed. Four fishing clinics are currently planned for the summer.

Outdoor Adventures: Largemouth bass

Outdoor Adventures: Largemouth bass

Trevor Battershaw holds up a largemouth bass caught by his daughter Knightly. The fish was taken May 19 at Bass Point Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.