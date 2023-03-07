Join Game and Parks at Ponca State Park for Marsh Madness

Ponca State Park celebrates the migration season with Marsh Madness, an opportunity for individuals and families to witness a multitude of migratory waterfowl within the park during guided Avian Adventure Blind Viewing Sessions or unguided bird viewings. Common springtime sightings include Pintail, teal, snow geese, white-fronted geese, wood ducks, mallards, bald eagles and more.
With Ponca State Park’s location, adjacent to the Missouri River, it presents a significant flyway that serves as the feeding, breeding and staging ground for migratory birds.
Guided sunrise and sunset waterfowl blind viewings are scheduled every Saturday, March 4 through March 25.
Sunrise Bird Tour: Get up before the birds. Join an expert guide at 6 a.m. from the Loess Hills Audubon Society to watch waterfowl wake-up and continue their migration. Dress for the weather and feel free to bring your binoculars, spotting scopes and cameras. Some equipment is available to borrow. This event is free and is limited to 10 people, so call 402-755-2284 to sign up. Meet at the Resource & Education Center.
Critter Corner: Join a naturalist from 10 to 10:45 a.m. to learn about Nebraska’s wildlife. Participants will get a chance to see furs, skulls, artifacts and more. Hear about how animals survive in the winter and even get a chance to search for tracks. This event is free and will meet in the Display Wing.
Sunrise Bird Tour: Watch the birds return to the safety of the marsh at dusk. A guide from the Loess Hills Audubon Society will accompany you to wildlife viewing areas at the North Addition at 5:45 p.m. Binoculars, spotting scopes and bird books will be available. Dress for the weather and feel free to bring your own equipment and cameras. This event is free and is limited to 10 people, so call 402-755-2284 to sign up. Meet at the Resource & Education Center.
Bloodroot and Whitetail Trail Gnome Hunts: Explore these family friendly trails and search for the 10 gnomes hidden amongst the trees on each trail. Approx. 1.5 miles. Difficulty: easy to moderate. Please leave gnomes on the trails for others to enjoy.
Creative Snow Building Contest: Build a snowperson, snow animal or modern art sculpture within Ponca State Park. Take a photo. Then submit it to lynn.mellick@nebraska.gov. The contest is now running until Sunday, March 19, and there will be prizes awarded.