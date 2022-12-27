It won’t be too long when the skies are covered up with migrating geese, whether they be white, snow, blue or Ross.
This special season, which opens in the Spring, was established to help reduce the light geese numbers.
Their population has skyrocketed to a point that they’re eating up their mating grounds, destroying the tundra, which not only affects the geese, but also affects all wildlife up north on the tundra.
Snow geese, blue geese and Ross’s geese migrate in huge numbers and, when there’s such great numbers for each goose you see, there’s hundreds if not thousands of eyes looking down on your spread.
To draw in these huge flocks of snow geese, your decoy spread needs to be much larger than the decoys you’d use when hunting the regular season.
Another thing that had made light goose hunting tough is the fact that snow geese are always calling. If you were set up with a mouth call, you’d have little chance of getting their attention.
Both the Nebraska and South Dakota east zone light goose conservation seasons run Friday, Feb. 10, through Saturday, April 15, 2023.
The laws governing this season have changed, with regular-season waterfowl hunters allowed only three shells in their shotgun. With a daily limit and a possession limit, during the light goose conservation season, hunters can have no more than three rounds in shotguns and electronic calls aren’t legal. The nontoxic shot ruling is still in effect where all waterfowl hunters are still required to use nontoxic, steel, bismuth, tungsten, etc. shot.
But during the special season, to help control the enormous light goose population, there’s no daily or possession limit, electronic calls are legal and there’s no limit as far as the number of shotgun shells you have in your gun.
The avid light goose hunters in our area put out huge decoy spreads, numbering in the hundreds, with several motorized decoys, in which the decoys attached to them spin, resembling geese coming into the spread. This adds realism to the decoys.
Others use waterfowl decoying kites, which are Styrofoam spinning aerial decoys that float in and among the decoys, adding motion to the set-up.
Generally, when these geese migrate, your first flights will be made up of the older birds heading north to pick and set up their nests, to be ready when the mating begins. These geese are harder to bring in as they’re on a mission.
The later migrating flocks will contain the younger birds, which at times are easier to bring in.
During this special season, hunters are reporting excellent luck decoying the light geese, harvesting 15 to 20 snow geese each time they go out.
When snow geese decide to go in, many birds simply fold their wings and fall, similar to a falling maple leaf, through hundreds of other geese that haven’t quite committed. When this happens, the flocks resemble a cyclone coming down, and if that doesn’t get your heart pumping, you best check your pulse.