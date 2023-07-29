With July comes a lot of changes going on in the outdoors.
But before the weather started getting hotter, you could catch walleyes in the bays and off of the points using a bottom bouncer, spinners and a crawler.
Bait fish spend most of the spring in the shoreline vegetation, the gravel and rocks.
Their food source is the microscopic algae, which are pushed along by the wind, with the walleyes and smallmouths moving with them.
Once the bait fish locate a food source and feed, the prey fish will set up above or below them and, once they get hungry, will feed.
To get your crankbait down to the depth the fish are holding, you’ll need lead core line or snap weights.
Because you have so much line out, you’ll need a high-capacity reel, with line counter reels working well, allowing the angler to put his bait back in the location where the bite came.
Jig fishermen can cast jigs in the bays or along a rocky shoreline and will have an excellent opportunity to land 20-inch smallmouth.
On the big reservoir, Lake Oahe, once there’s open water, the northern pike can be found in the bays, especially those with darker bottoms, as the warmth of the sun warms up the mud more quickly.
Anglers pitching crankbaits, jigs or a live bait rig using smelt have a good opportunity of catching Master Angler or larger northern pike.
On Lake Francis Case, the smallmouth bass fishing can be better than any other body of water.
It offers excellent fishing using a bottom bouncer, spinner and crawlers.
Because smallmouths are so aggressive, it’s not all that hard to take several fish from one location. When it comes to eating quality, the smallmouth is right up there with the walleyes and, when fried, it’s hard to tell the difference between the walleyes and the smallmouths.