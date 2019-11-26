LINCOLN — The deadline to submit public input to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on potential changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries for 2021-22 is Nov. 30.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) allows changes to duck zone boundaries every five years, and Game and Parks has paired this with dark (Canada) goose unit boundary changes.

Duck zones and goose units provide an opportunity to coordinate duck and goose migration patterns and hunter preferences with hunting season dates for different areas within a state.

The opportunity provided by USFWS to change zone boundaries allows Game and Parks to survey hunters about their preferences.

Hunters can find more information and provide input by visiting  OutdoorNebraska.gov/duckgoosezones. Download maps and follow instructions provided to submit input. Potential changes will be evaluated and additional information may be sought.

Tags

In other news

Still time to open-water fish before lakes freeze

Still time to open-water fish before lakes freeze

I will fish open water as late into the fall as possible.  Pretty sure I ain’t done yet.  But, with the relatively cold fall we have had, I cannot help but wonder, how long until we have ice?  How long until I can icefish?

Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures

Norfolk native Anthony Thompson snapped this photo at one of the rest areas along the Cowboy Trail west of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. “When you see a sunset like this one on the Elkhorn River, you are reminded of the incredible beauty of the Elkhorn River valley,” Thompson said.

Early checked deer numbers up 8% statewide

LINCOLN — Preliminary deer check-in numbers indicate that statewide harvest numbers are up approximately 8% compared to the 2018 opening weekend of Nebraska’s firearm season.

Input sought on waterfowl changes

LINCOLN — The deadline to submit public input to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on potential changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries for 2021-22 is Nov. 30.

Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures

Gunnar Kruid, 12, of Madison shows off his first antelope. The 3½-year-old doe was taken with a .243 caliber rifle in the Box Butte West unit on Nov. 2. Gunnar was hunting with his dad on private property.