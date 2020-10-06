You have permission to edit this article.
In October, trout will be everywhere in Nebraska

More than 50,000 10-inch rainbow trout will be stocked in 43 waters across Nebraska in mid-October.

Each fall trout make a migration to city park ponds and state parks lakes across Nebraska.

Some find their way from the Grove Trout Rearing Station near Royal to Stanton Park Pond in Falls City. Others migrate to Riverside Park Pond near the zoo in Scottsbluff from Rock Creek State Fish Hatchery near Benkelman.

By truck and trailer, more than 50,000 10-inch rainbow trout find new homes in 43 easy-to-fish locations around Nebraska in mid-October.

Wherever you are in the state, there likely is a trout fishing location within 50 miles of you.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website — OutdoorNebraska.org — includes a Fish Stocking Reports page that lists all of the trout stocking locations for fall of 2020. The delivery dates depend on lake water temperatures, but generally they fall between Oct. 5 and Oct. 15 and will be posted before stocking occurs. This page also contains a tool that allows you to search the history of any fish stocking in Nebraska in the past 20 years.

A map titled Waters Containing Trout is also available on the website. From the website front page, the top banner has a link titled Maps. This leads to a link called Public Fishing Areas, and a map that lets you define what types of fishing you are interested in, including Waters Containing Trout. Note that this maps shows the location of all types of trout waters, including spring stocking sites and streams where trout occur year-round.

Many of the locations where these trout are stocked are classified as Family Friendly Lakes. You can find these lakes listed in the current Fishing Guide, and as one of the Public Fishing Area maps. These locations are considered safe, comfortable and have great fish catching potential. They will include a combination of barrier-free fishing piers, fishing trails, groomed park areas, concessions, playgrounds and picnic areas. Bring a comfortable chair, friend and snack to make a fun day of it.

Trout generally will be found in open water away from the shoreline. Start fishing your chosen lake by floating bait under a bobber. Sometimes trout stay deep, so fish on the bottom if the bobber method isn’t working.

Canned corn, small worms and dough baits work well. Casting a shiny spinner or spoon also is very effective at luring trout. Knowing how and where to fish comes with experience, but by observing or asking other anglers about what is working, you can improve your catching odds.

If you are just getting into fishing and want more details, a helpful resource is Game and Parks’ Going Fishing Guide, available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/howtofish. For information on Fish Stocking, including the dates of upcoming trout stocking, OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishstocking

Carrizales shoots first perfect score

LINCOLN — Twelve-year-old Gavin Carrizales shot the first perfect score in history of the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational on Sept. 26 at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.

Hard work pays off during snagging season

“Hold her feet, she’s going in,” hollered the stranger just down the bank. The wind was biting as my hands gripped the rod and reel. My feet shifted on the rocks inching toward the water, but still I held on. I stood my ground, bound and determined to land my first paddlefish.

October outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following are highlights of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in October. Get a more complete listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Oct. 1 – The Science of Wildlife Diseases, online webinar

Oct. 1-31 – Paddlefish snagging season in specific area of Missouri River

Oct. 3 – Dark goose hunting season opens in North Central unit

Oct. 3 – Light goose hunting regular season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – White-fronted goose hunting season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zones 2 and 4

Oct. 3-4 – Youth waterfowl hunting season opens in Zone 1

Oct. 3-4 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Oct. 4 – Muzzleloader antelope hunting season closes

Oct. 8 – The Science of Fungi, online webinar

Oct. 10 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 1

Oct. 10-25 – Firearm antelope hunting season

Oct. 9, 16, 23 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Movie Night, Indian Cave State Park (SP), Shubert

Oct. 10 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Haunted Drive Thru, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 10, 17 – Hallowfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Oct. 10, 17, 24 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Campsite Decorating Contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 15 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners meeting, Ogallala

Oct. 17 – 33rd Annual Pumpkin Carving Festival, Calamus State Recreation Area (SRA), Burwell

Oct. 17-18 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 3

Oct. 22 – The Science of Snakes, online webinar

Oct. 23-25 – Camp & Treat, Red Willow SRA, McCook

Oct. 24 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 3

Oct. 24-25 – Youth pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons statewide

Oct. 26 – Dark goose hunting season opens in East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units

Oct. 29 – The Science of Nebraska Fish, online webinar

Oct. 30 – Dove (all species) hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Early antlerless elk hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons open statewide

Oct. 31 – Archery and firearm bull elk hunting seasons close

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

