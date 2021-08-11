To have a healthy deer herd and hold them on your hunting property, there are several things to keep in mind. They need a few basic things to keep them from moving to the neighbors: Cover, water, minerals and food.
As far as cover goes, most areas that hunters are set up on have cover. This includes wooded draws, cornfields, CRP acres, creek bottoms, shelterbelts and weedy areas.
Another thing you can do to make your hunting area more attractive is to create additional cover. You can do this by partially cutting down a tree, leaving enough bark on one side of the tree so it’s still being nourished, which allows the tree to green up.
This creates a downfall that still offers enough cover for the bucks to hide behind, giving them a safe location and allowing the buck to view his surroundings and use his sense of smell to escape danger.
Water is something your land has to have, whether it be a creek, pivot tracts or low-lying bottoms, so the deer won’t wander off your place to get a drink.
There wasn’t a water source on the land I hunted, and the deer needed to make a long trek to get it. Because of this, I hauled in a 300-gallon plastic water tank that I installed halfway into the ground close to the deer trails.
To get water into the site, I brought in a large tank on my trailer with water from a nearby well, Every two weeks or so, to keep the water fairly fresh, I drained the tank and refilled it with fresh water, giving the deer and other wildlife a place to drink.
Deer are going to need certain minerals to develop good racks. Many of those minerals can be obtained from the soil, while others may not be available.
Mineral licks can be important for your deer herd to reach full potential. That’s why I added several to the property. In as little as three years, they have made a tremendous difference in the deer herd.
It’s a simple process and well worth the labor of putting it in, as it can be established using only a shovel.
The best place for mineral licks is adjacent or close to one of the deer trails, making it easy for the deer to come to them.
With the shovel, remove the grass and vegetation on the ground in an area about 2 feet by 4 feet and discard it. Next, use the shovel to loosen up the soil. Once that’s done, I mix my minerals in with the soil, mixing well and topping it off with a small amount of water, allowing the scent to permeate the air and draw the deer into the lick.
If the lick is being hit hard, I’ll cautiously make my way into it to replenish it with fresh minerals.
One of my photos shows a buck that had dug down to his shoulders, in order to get the every bit of the minerals he craves.
If you’re one of those lucky ones, whose land has a lot of the minerals in the soil, the deer may hit it the lick intermittently. But if the deer are in need of certain minerals, they’ll go to extremes to get it, as the one in the photo was doing.
Mineral licks are an excellent location to set up a trail cam, as it gives you an opportunity to see what deer are using the site.
In the spring and summer, deer have plenty of food at their disposal, but as the crops and fields are harvested — just prior to cold weather — food gets scarce. Once winter sets in, it’s hard on all wildlife as their food sources have dried up.
Food plots go a long way in helping deer and other wildlife through the tough times. Late summer or early fall is a good time to plant brassica food plots. If they receive enough moisture and sun light, they should be ready for the opening archery season.
Food plots are another great location for game camaras. It’s best to install them on the trails leading to and coming from your plot.
All wild animals are creatures of habit, taking the easiest path to get to where they’re going.
If you’re out hiking, you’ll go out of your way to look for the clearest, easiest way to get to the top of a hill. All wild critters will do the same. Deer, instead of beating their head and racks up in the low hanging branches on narrow trails, look for a path that’s more open.
Since this makes sense, why not work on the trails through the cedar and timber that the deer will use going into and coming out of the cover.
If you have a few trails leading in and out of the heavy cover, it’s best to follow the trail to see if a big bodied buck with large rack could easily get through.
As mentioned above, deer will take the easiest path through the cedars and trees, so you want to make sure the buck can get down the trail without banging its antlers on low hanging branches or places on the trail where the trail isn’t wide enough for the buck to pass through.
Once I’ve made my inspection of the trails, I’ll open it up by trimming overhanging branches and widening it, making it easy for the buck to get through.
Once I’ve completed this part, I’ll strategically attach my tree stand to a tree overlooking the trail or place my deer house at a location where I can easily see the buck as he comes out of the trail.
With the brush, branches and other debris that blocked the main trail, I’ll place it on other trails, blocking those I don’t want the buck to use.
If you find a trail along the bottom towards your stand, that zig zags around obstacles such as bush and thistles and small trees, you could give the deer a more direct route by clearing and improving those trails by thinning the brush, allowing the deer to stay straight on the trail as it comes your way.
There are times when Mother Nature does a great job for wildlife, but occasions where there’s something missing, it’s a great idea to help her out and make the property you’re hunting much more attractive to the deer and other critters.