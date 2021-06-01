Now is a great time to fish for channel catfish — a species that anglers love for its abundance, size, taste and fighting capabilities.
Only minimal gear and basic baits are needed, and less skill is required to catch them compared to other game species. All that makes for great, fast-action spring fishing.
Want to increase your odds of landing a channel cat? These tips can help:
Slip sinker rigs work well to catch channel catfish in virtually any water.
You don’t need fancy, expensive setups. “My favorite rods to use for channel catfish are the same rods I use for walleye, northern pike and largemouth bass,” said avid angler Chris Pokorny.
Ensure your drag is set correctly.
Circle hooks are great to use when using live or cut bait.
Channel catfish can be caught on a variety of artificial lures. “I can think of channels I have caught on spinnerbaits, top-waters, jigging spoons, and had one smash a crankbait once,” said Game and Parks’ Daryl Bauer.
Cast out your channel catfish presentation and put the rod in a rod holder. But don’t grab the rod until the rod tip is touching the water.