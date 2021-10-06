Can you imagine coming face to face with an 11-foot tall grizzly bear? That’s just what occurred in Siberia when Denny Geurink traveled there.
Denny is a good friend of mine, one I’d filmed and hunted with on numerous occasions.
On our way to Gaylord, Michigan, to attend our annual Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers (AGLOW) conference, Phil Larson another writer from Iowa, spent two days at his lodge adorned with many of the mounts he took in Russia.
Denny was one of the featured presenters at the conference where he talked about his book “In the Land of The Bear” and his adventures in Russia.
In his book, he details the many things he and his hunters experienced there, the beautiful untouched land, the pristine rivers and the tremendous number of trophy animals.
In in 1991, he was approached by a Canadian Mining company about making a hunting trip to Russia, where he would be one of the first Americans to hunt in Siberia.
The communist Soviet Union was looking for a way to bring tourists to their country and since the mining company was already established there, they asked them if they had any ideas how to advance tourism.
Their idea was to bring some prominent writers and television crews there to hunt and write about their experience and film these hunts.
Denny, at the time, was working as an editor for Field & Stream magazine and was a producer and host of his Outdoor Adventures television show when he was approached about being the first person going to the USSR to experience hunting and fishing there.
If he and his film crew came there to film and write stories about their trip, it would be an expense free trip. When hearing this, his response was “when do we leave?”
Since the only people who had guns in the Soviet Union were the military, in location they were hunting, there was little, if any hunting pressure.
Because of this, Russia has a huge population of grizzly bears — estimated to be around 100,000. Russia boasted bears reaching up to 11-foot tall, monstrous antlered red stag, moose with up to 68-inch paddles, wolves and wild hogs, as well as two species of the special species of the grouse family. One of these, the black grouse, is a bird the size of our turkeys that averages around 22-inches long and four pounds.
The trip was planned with everything arranged, but before they left, Mikhail Gorbachev was placed under house arrest and many changes were taking place in the Soviet Union.
Because of this Denny’s wife and family were pleading for him not to go, but this was a chance of a lifetime that in the years following would become a huge business for him.
He talked with the mining company and they assured him that it was still a go and that there’d be no problem because government officials would be along on the trip.
Upon his arrival, he was greeted by a guide and the military officials provided transportation to Siberia, via Soviet military helicopters and armored personnel carriers.
It was not just the military that accompanied the crew, as several KGB agents tagged along.
When he got to the camp, he felt that it looked like the Wild West in our country, as things were pretty primitive.
In the early years, Denny had many adventures, including close calls where two men on a snowmobile were chased by a giant bear, seeing huge moose tracks, bears coming into camp, a camp puppy getting carried away by a giant sea eagle, being surrounded by bears, stalked by a bear, a bear dragging a hunting guide into the wilderness in his sleeping bag, wolves entering the perimeter, huge moose coming into camp, experiencing wild weather and meeting the KGB.
Luckily everyone survived, with these being a few of the experiences you’ll find in his book “In the Land of the Bears.”
While in Siberia, he also fished some of the most legendary rivers including on the Kamchatka Peninsula and the world famous Zhupanova River.
After the fall of Communism, the country modernized very quickly. Many American companies started businesses there, including fast foods, hotels and other business.
From his first trip in 1991, he continued hunting and guiding through 2013. He gave hunters and others the opportunity to take the hunt of a lifetime with bears, moose, red stags and other species.
Over the 23 years that he hunted and guided in Russia, him and his clients took numerous Safari Club International Record Book animals and registered 32 of the top 51 brown bears in the record book.
Once I started reading Denny’s book and seeing some of the trophies taken there, I had a tough time putting it down. Once I read it, I knew that l would have to pick it up and read it again, as it’s just that type of a book — filled with adventure, unbelievable hunting stories and those of the old Soviet Union and the new Russia.
This is a great book, that I’d highly recommend. I don’t put my name on anything that I haven’t thoroughly researched and since I’ve known Denny for over 20 years, I know he has all the credentials that make him an expert on big game animals in Russia, the top brown bear outfitter in the world.