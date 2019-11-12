Someone once said: “Deer hunting is a lot about nothing.”
“Nothing,” really? In my view, that statement is so far from the truth.
It is the time of year for archery deer hunters and soon, firearm deer hunters, to be on their stands or in their blinds all day long, up to 12 hours.
Doesn’t sound like it’s too difficult to do, does it? But it is. Deer hunting for long periods of time demands complete fortitude, conviction and tenacity.
To be on stand, so to speak, for hours in Nebraska’s cold, blustery fall weather, the deer hunter encounters the pulse of time moving slowly. The occurrences of seeing deer can often be measured in small blocks of seconds rather than minutes. Hours go by sluggishly.
And there are days even during the breeding period called rut, when I have sat all day and seen no deer at all. Zilch.
Welcome to deer hunting.
If you’re not ready to solely be in your own company for an extended time, then you may not be ready to be a true deer hunter. After all, there are no guarantees or absolutes with hunting. I tell people if you can’t stand to be alone with yourself for hours on end, then maybe you should consider other forms of hunting that are more action-packed and activity-driven such as upland game bird hunting.
Deer hunting is intensely personal.
A good friend of mine, a college history professor at Metropolitan Community College and an avid deer hunter, Timothy Shousha, says this about deer hunting: “Humans deer hunt to not learn about their prey, but to learn about themselves.”
Stopping and sitting or standing quietly, he believes, is a trait that is lost in the modern era.
“We live in a fast-paced world, a quick drive-through type society in America,” said Shousha. “It’s always a good idea to take a break from our rapid lifestyles occasionally. We need to take the time to appreciate what life can bring us.”
To highlight his point, the professor fondly recalled the line spoken by Ferris Bueller in the popular movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
“We even have elected officials,” Shousha continued, “who criticize folks from opposite political parties for not moving swiftly enough to enact legislation. I think that they should spend time on a deer stand.”
I agree. Those folks should spend a few days on the stand for introspection.
Introspection.
It is defined as a process that involves looking inward to examine one’s own thoughts and emotions.
Oh yes, deer hunters are afforded many hours to be introspective and learn a lot about themselves sitting or standing for hours on end especially during the rut.
Research even shows that simply taking that short, 10-minute hike to or from your deer stand or blind stimulates the mind and body and reduces stress levels.
This time for introspection can have a profound impact on one’s life. I know this firsthand.
It was in the deer stand decades ago that I was better able to cope with my dad’s death. He was an ardent deer hunter who died at 58 years of age on Labor Day in 1998. The time spent daily for hours without deer moving during that fall’s firearm season in Nebraska helped me to put things in proper perspective. I realized I still needed to reach out to specific family members for further consolation concerning my father’s passing.
Trust me, deer hunting will allow you to accomplish things like my scenario.
The deer stand or blind also allows a hunter to refresh and reset their life without interference. It is sort of a mental cleansing in nature, if you will. With today’s high-tech, high-speed atmosphere this is more important than ever. From personal experience I will tell you that life has you running here and there seemingly in a nonstop race. The prescription for this hecticness is “alone time” in a deer stand or blind.
Reminiscing on relationships, understanding how you can help others, evaluating major decisions in your life, setting work stress aside, and just relaxing with tranquility of the quiet countryside, are examples of gaining introspection while deer hunting. Professor Shousha emphasizes introspection with this quote: “I must be alone with myself to find myself again.”
So true.
You can be sure when I am out in the deer woods this autumn, I will be pouring over the aspects of my life.
This self-assessment starts with planning valuable days in the field to deer hunt. Once on that stand or in that blind I will reflect and learn more about who I really am. I will become more self-aware. I will be able comprehend myself more fully and my life will become clearer and more focused. I will find out how I can become a better person in the deer blind.
http://magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/2019/10/deer-hunting-offers-tranquility-and-personal-introspection/