Hunters urged to use safety this deer season

LINCOLN — The November firearm deer season is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Nebraska hunters. Remaining safe during the Nov. 16-24 season should be their top priority.
“While hunting remains one of the safest activities, there are always a few key things to consider while afield,” Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Hunter Education Coordinator Jackson Ellis said.
- Always keep the rifle muzzle pointed in a safe direction, with safety on, and finger off the trigger until ready to fire.
- Properly identify the target and what lies beyond it before pulling the trigger; never shoot at sounds or movement.
- Wear your blaze orange. All deer hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of blaze orange visible on their head, chest, and back during the nine-day November firearm season, regardless if hunting with a firearm or archery equipment.
- Unload firearms before travelling in a motorized vehicle and before crossing obstacles such as fences, creeks, or steep embankments.
- When hunting from a tree stand or elevated platform, always maintain three points of contact when ascending or descending, pull your firearm or bow up to you with a haul line, and wear a Fall Arrest System (safety harness.)
“The tradition of deer hunting in Nebraska continues to be a fun, safe activity with great opportunities at finding success in all corners of the state,” Ellis said. “Have fun out there, good luck, and hunt safe.”