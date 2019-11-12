LINCOLN — The November firearm deer season is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Nebraska hunters. Remaining safe during the Nov. 16-24 season should be their top priority.

“While hunting remains one of the safest activities, there are always a few key things to consider while afield,” Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Hunter Education Coordinator Jackson Ellis said.

- Always keep the rifle muzzle pointed in a safe direction, with safety on, and finger off the trigger until ready to fire.

- Properly identify the target and what lies beyond it before pulling the trigger; never shoot at sounds or movement.

- Wear your blaze orange. All deer hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of blaze orange visible on their head, chest, and back during the nine-day November firearm season, regardless if hunting with a firearm or archery equipment.

- Unload firearms before travelling in a motorized vehicle and before crossing obstacles such as fences, creeks, or steep embankments.

- When hunting from a tree stand or elevated platform, always maintain three points of contact when ascending or descending, pull your firearm or bow up to you with a haul line, and wear a Fall Arrest System (safety harness.)

“The tradition of deer hunting in Nebraska continues to be a fun, safe activity with great opportunities at finding success in all corners of the state,” Ellis said. “Have fun out there, good luck, and hunt safe.”

Tags

In other news

Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures

Preston Bussey of Battle Creek shows off his first buck taken with a bow. The deer was shot on October 29.

Locating check stations

LINCOLN — Those who plan to hunt the November firearm deer season are reminded to locate a check station ahead of their hunt. There have been several changes to the list of available check stations since last season.

Hunters urged to use safety this deer season

LINCOLN — The November firearm deer season is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Nebraska hunters. Remaining safe during the Nov. 16-24 season should be their top priority.

Officials to sample deer for CWD in six units

LINCOLN — Samples to be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) will be collected at check stations in northeast, central and northwest Nebraska during the November firearm deer hunting season.

15 hunters complete 2019 Upland Slam

LINCOLN — Pheasant and northern bobwhite hunting seasons opened in Nebraska on Oct. 26, allowing 15 hunters to become the first to complete Upland Slams for 2019.