Hunters of upland and small game, waterfowl, fall turkey and deer will receive emailed invitations to participate in surveys about their harvest and hunting experiences.
These surveys, which the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission uses to estimate harvest, hunter participation and satisfaction — and to inform management decisions — will be emailed over several weeks.
Surveys generally are available to participants for two weeks starting from the initial invitation.
Hunters who receive the invitation but have not responded to the survey will receive a reminder message midway through the survey period.
For hunters without internet access or who have not included an email address when they purchased their permit, the surveys will be available on the Game and Parks website.
Those who hunted multiple types of game may receive invitations to surveys specific to those game species and should complete each one.
Postseason surveys are among the best ways Game and Parks has to estimate harvest and participation and gauge satisfaction with hunting experiences. Hunters are encouraged to complete their surveys, even if no game was harvested.
“Game and Parks places tremendous value on hunter and public input because it helps us provide the best management services possible,” said Alicia Hardin, wildlife division administrator. “If you hunted, please take the surveys so your feedback informs our decisions.”
Results from these annual surveys will be available at OutdoorNebraska.org when they become available.