Hunters may enter a lottery to gain deer hunting access to Platte River Recreation Access lands in the Central Platte River Valley, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Fifty-one hunters will be chosen from a random drawing in early September and allowed to hunt deer on designated PRRA lands from Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 16-20.
Applications, limited to one per person, will be accepted by mail or Dropbox at the Game and Parks service center in Kearney through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m. Hunters may apply to hunt three areas but will receive permission on only one area if their name is drawn.
Lottery winners will be notified by Tuesday, Sept. 20. Hunters are required to obtain the appropriate deer permit and habitat stamp.
PRRA lands are closed to all access from Sunday, Oct. 9, to Tuesday, Nov. 15. More information and a map showing the available areas may be obtained at platteaccess.org, by calling 308-865-5338 or e-mailing ngpc.platteaccess@nebraska.gov.
PRRA lands are lands purchased by the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program for the restoration and maintenance of habitat for whooping cranes, least terns, and piping plovers in the Central Platte River Valley. The program allows limited access to these properties when access will not disturb these species. More information on the program can be found at platteriverprogram.org/good-neighbors.