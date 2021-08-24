LINCOLN — The Hunters Helping the Hungry program has received a $1,500 grant award from National Rifle Association Hunters for the Hungry to aid the program in helping Nebraskans in need.
These funds will be used to cover some deer processing costs, supplementing cash donations. Additional cash donations from individuals and businesses still are needed to bridge the gap between the desire by hunters to donate deer and costs to process deer. Low HHH funds have required limiting deer donation since 2017.
The HHH program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Each year the program invites deer processors to apply and contracts with selected lockers to accept donated deer from hunters. The ground venison produced is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need.
Hunters may begin donating deer to HHH on Sept. 1, the start of the archery deer season. Nine processors will be available around the state. Two additional processors will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 13.
Learn more about the program, how to support it and the location of processors at OutdoorNebraska.org/HHH.