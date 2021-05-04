Hunters Helping the Hungry gets grant

LINCOLN — Hunters Helping the Hungry has received a $10,000 grant award from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund to aid the program in helping Nebraskans in need.
These funds will be used to cover some deer processing costs, supplementing cash donations.
Additional cash donations from individuals and businesses still are needed to bridge the gap between the desire by hunters to donate additional deer, and costs to process deer.
Low HHH funds have required limiting deer donation since 2017.
The HHH program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Each year the program invites deer processors to apply, and contracts with selected lockers to accept donated deer from hunters.
The ground venison produced is distributed by charitable organizations to those in need.
Learn more about the program and how to support it at OutdoorNebraska.org/HHH.