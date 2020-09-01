You have permission to edit this article.
Hunters encouraged to register on new antlerless database

LINCOLN — In 2019, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission launched a new tool to help landowners address deer populations on their property. Because changes have been made to the program to make this tool more effective for landowners, all hunters will need to reregister in the program.

These changes include a limit to the number of counties a hunter can register for at five. Hunters also must list their city and state of residence. Game and Parks’ Antlerless Hunter Database connects hunters who wish to harvest antlerless deer with landowners experiencing damage from deer on their property.

Landowners and hunters are important to managing wildlife; together with Game and Parks, they are the driving force for wildlife conservation in Nebraska. Landowners provide habitat and access for hunting game species. Readily available permits and long seasons provide tremendous opportunities to harvest deer in Nebraska, especially antlerless deer.

Game and Parks is charged with managing all wildlife in the state. It strives to find a balance between healthy wildlife populations, opportunities for hunting, and keeping deer and all game populations at socially acceptable levels.

Hunters who wish to be considered for this program and landowners who wish to contact a hunter willing to harvest antlerless deer in their area may access the database at OutdoorNebraska.gov/AntlerlessHunterDatabase.

Crews responding to wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle

ALLIANCE — Visitors to public lands and other recreational sites in the Nebraska Panhandle are being advised of wildfires in the region, and are being asked to be especially cautious because the heightened risk for fires brought on by hot and dry weather.

Hunters challenged to go for Upland Slam

LINCOLN — Hunters again are challenged to go afield with family and friends and harvest four upland bird species this fall to complete the Nebraska Upland Slam.

Hunters urged to stay safe in the field

LINCOLN — Hunters should commit themselves to staying safe in the field, as the next few weeks will see the start of many hunting seasons, such as dove, early teal and archery deer.

September outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in September. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Beginner angler’s guide to rods, reels and fishing line

How much time do you want to spend untangling your fishing line? Zero, none, never! While I cannot guarantee you a tangle-free life, there are ways to help spend more time fishing, and it starts by using the right gear for the conditions and your skill level.

Meat processors to accept donations for Hunters Helping the Hungry

LINCOLN — Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) program Sept. 1, the start of the archery deer season. Eight processors will be available around the state. Three additional processors will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 14.

Sept. 1 – Hunting seasons open for cottontail, jackrabbit, dove, snipe, grouse, rail, raccoon and opossum

Sept. 1 – Archery, River Antlerless Private Land Only, Antlerless Only Season Choice, Statewide Whitetail Buck, Landowner, Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area and Youth deer hunting seasons open

Sept. 1 – Archery bull elk season opens

Sep. 1-7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Sept. 3 – The Science of Animal Headgear, online webinar

Sept. 5-6 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Sept. 6 – Weigand Marina Parade of Lights, Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, Crofton

Sept. 5-13 – Early teal hunting in High Plains Zone

Sept. 5-20 – Early teal hunting in Low Plains Zone

Sept. 10 – The Science of Fossorial Animals, online webinar

Sept. 15 – Fall turkey hunting season opens

Sept. 17 – The Science of Dangerous Plants, online webinar

Sept. 19 – Muzzleloader antelope season opens

Sept. 21 – Firearm bull elk season opens

Sept. 24 – The Science of Invasive Species, online webinar

Sept. 26-27 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zones 2 and 4

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.

-