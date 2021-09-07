LINCOLN — In 2019, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission launched a tool to help landowners address deer populations on their property. To keep hunter information current for landowners, all hunters must register in the program annually.

Hunters can register now for 2021. In 2022, the annual registration will begin Monday, Aug. 1.

Hunters are limited to registering for five counties they are willing to hunt. Hunters also must list their city and state of residence.

Game and Parks’ Antlerless Hunter Database connects hunters who wish to harvest antlerless deer with landowners experiencing damage from deer on their property. Not all participants will get called by landowners, but in the event a landowner needs additional harvest, the database connects them with antlerless hunters.

Landowners and hunters are important to managing wildlife; together with Game and Parks, they are the driving force for wildlife conservation in Nebraska. Landowners provide habitat and access for hunting game species.

Readily available permits and long seasons provide tremendous opportunities to harvest deer in Nebraska, especially antlerless deer.

Game and Parks is charged with managing all wildlife in the state. It strives to find a balance between healthy wildlife populations, opportunities for hunting, and keeping deer and all game populations at socially acceptable levels.

Hunters who wish to be considered for this program and landowners who wish to contact a hunter willing to harvest antlerless deer in their area may access the database at Outdoor

Nebraska.gov/AntlerlessHunterDatabase.

In other news

Take ’em Hunting challenge launches

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with AKRS Equipment Solutions, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Heartland DSC, is launching its third Take ’em Hunting challenge to hunters started Sept. 1.

The Public Access Atlas now available

LINCOLN — There are more than a million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska. The recently published 2021-22 Public Access Atlas identifies and consolidates these public access resources for the benefit of Nebraska’s hunters, trappers and anglers.

The most memorable shot I’ve ever taken

Have you ever heard of the “shot heard ’round the world” that began the American Revolution? Well recently in my own life there was such a shot fired. While it didn’t necessarily begin a war, it definitely left an impact on my life. While my years in the outdoors are far from over, they will…

Upland Slam begins Sept. 1

LINCOLN — Hunters again are challenged to go afield with family and friends this fall to complete the Nebraska Upland Slam by harvesting all four of Nebraska’s primary upland game bird species.

Duck Slam returns for Nebraska hunters

LINCOLN — You love it: being in the blind, setting up the spread, turning a flock, watching them cup, taking the shot and seeing a great retrieve. Duck hunting is time well spent.

Bighorn sheep season approved by commissioners

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved the authorization of one lottery and one auction permit for the 2022 bighorn sheep season when it met Aug. 27 in Gering. The 2022 bighorn sheep season will be Nov. 29-Dec. 22.

Public asked to report dead, sick big game

LINCOLN — Nebraska wildlife officials say conditions throughout much of the state are suitable for the spread of deadly viral diseases among big game populations and are asking the public to report unexplained death or illnesses of deer, pronghorn, elk and bighorn sheep.

Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1

LINCOLN — With the annual dove season opener on Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt.