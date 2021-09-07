LINCOLN — In 2019, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission launched a tool to help landowners address deer populations on their property. To keep hunter information current for landowners, all hunters must register in the program annually.
Hunters can register now for 2021. In 2022, the annual registration will begin Monday, Aug. 1.
Hunters are limited to registering for five counties they are willing to hunt. Hunters also must list their city and state of residence.
Game and Parks’ Antlerless Hunter Database connects hunters who wish to harvest antlerless deer with landowners experiencing damage from deer on their property. Not all participants will get called by landowners, but in the event a landowner needs additional harvest, the database connects them with antlerless hunters.
Landowners and hunters are important to managing wildlife; together with Game and Parks, they are the driving force for wildlife conservation in Nebraska. Landowners provide habitat and access for hunting game species.
Readily available permits and long seasons provide tremendous opportunities to harvest deer in Nebraska, especially antlerless deer.
Game and Parks is charged with managing all wildlife in the state. It strives to find a balance between healthy wildlife populations, opportunities for hunting, and keeping deer and all game populations at socially acceptable levels.
Hunters who wish to be considered for this program and landowners who wish to contact a hunter willing to harvest antlerless deer in their area may access the database at Outdoor