LINCOLN — Hunters again are challenged to go afield with family and friends and harvest four upland birds this fall to complete the Nebraska Upland Slam.
The challenge of the Upland Slam, a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Pheasants and Quail Forever, is to harvest a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite (quail) in Nebraska this season.
Successful hunters then go online to upload a photo of each harvested bird and provide details about their hunt. Those who complete the Slam will receive an official certificate and pin and be entered into a drawing to win one of several grand prizes including a Browning Silver 12-gauge shotgun.
“The Nebraska Upland Slam generated a lot of excitement last year and we’re hoping even more hunters take part this season,” said John Laux, Game and Parks’ upland game program manager. This year, all participants in the Nebraska Upland Slam will be automatically entered into monthly drawings for ORCA tumblers with the Upland Slam logo, memberships to Pheasants and Quail Forever and more.
The 2018-19 Upland Slam was a great success – hunters from ages 9 to 75 participated and many hunters harvested at least one species they had never pursued before. A total of 140 hunters completed the Upland Slam during its inaugural year, including two women and two youth hunters under age 15.
The Slam helps families create hunting memories and solidifies their hunting traditions. Last year, one family had three generations of hunters finish the Slam, and several parent-child combinations also succeeded in the challenge.
Hunters can begin working on their 2019 Slam on Sept. 1, when the seasons for sharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie-chicken open. The seasons for pheasant and bobwhite begin Oct. 26. The seasons for all of these species close Jan. 31, 2020.
Visit OutdoorNebraska.org/UplandSlam for more information, official rules and entry details.