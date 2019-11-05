LINCOLN — Pheasant and northern bobwhite hunting seasons opened in Nebraska on Oct. 26, allowing 15 hunters to become the first to complete Upland Slams for 2019.

The Upland Slam challenges hunters to try to harvest all four upland bird species in Nebraska – ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite. The seasons for sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken opened Sept. 1.

So far, 162 hunters have harvested a least one bird in the slam. In addition to Nebraska, those hunters come from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. Last year, 140 hunters representing 10 states completed the slam.

Hunters who complete the Upland Slam receive an official certificate and pin, and are entered for a chance to win prizes sponsored by Pheasants and Quail Forever. For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/UplandSlam.

Seasons for all four species of upland birds continues through Jan. 31, 2020.

Tags

In other news

15 hunters complete 2019 Upland Slam

LINCOLN — Pheasant and northern bobwhite hunting seasons opened in Nebraska on Oct. 26, allowing 15 hunters to become the first to complete Upland Slams for 2019.

Educator nominated to receive Inspire Award

LINCOLN — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educator Monica Macoubrie was recently nominated to receive a 2019 Inspire Award. Inspire Awards seek to highlight the achievements of Lincoln’s women who have excelled both as a professional and a role model.

Pine Ridge researchers gain knowledge about the cougar

Pine Ridge researchers gain knowledge about the cougar

Referred to as mountain lion, cougar and several other names, Puma concolor has become one of the most discussed wildlife species in the state. For all of that talking, though, it seems there is always a need to dispel a few myths and provide accurate information to the public regarding the …

Pumpkin carving

Pumpkin carving

The 21st annual Hallowfest at Ponca State Park is a two-weekend holiday event.

Fish salvaged from Harlan County Reservoir

LINCOLN — Game fish that remained after the Harlan County Reservoir stilling basin was drained were salvaged by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and returned to the lake for anglers to catch.