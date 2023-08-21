U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer is urging the president and his administration to withdraw its plans to block funding for elementary and secondary schools with hunting and archery programs.
Fischer was among 19 Senate Republicans — led by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. — who sent a letter to President Biden condemning the plan. The letter condemns the Biden administration’s interpretation of last year’s gun control bill to justify blocking funding for schools with these outdoor recreation programs.
“While the administration claims to be eliminating dangerous activities, this guidance will, in fact, have the opposite effect. These programs provided thousands of students with the opportunity to learn proper instruction for firearm and archery safety,” the senators wrote.
In Nebraska, more than 275 Nebraska schools offer archery programs through the National Archery in Schools Program. More than 30,000 Nebraska students from fourth through 12th grades participate each year.
“By including hunter education in schools, students are given the tools to be safe and responsible hunters. It is now clearer than ever that the Biden administration will use the bill to attack the constitutional rights of Americans,” according to the letter.
In the letter, the senators urge the president to withdraw this guidance immediately and support hunter education and archery programs in schools across the country. These important programs help students learn how to handle firearms safely — in turn decreasing firearm-related injuries and accidents.