The most important thing you can do to keep your guns safe when they’re not in use is store them properly. Where and how you store them is critical to keeping them out of the hands of someone who shouldn’t be using them.
Disassembly
Some people choose to completely disassemble their guns before storing them. If you do choose to take your guns apart before storing them, make sure you store all of the pieces in separate and secure locations.
Even if you don’t disassemble them, your guns should be unloaded before storage.
Gun safes
A gun safe is a great place to store guns, whether they’re unloaded or disassembled. Gun safes come with locking mechanisms that keep your gun safe, and because they’re built for holding a gun, they generally have padding and notches that make it easy to store them without damage.
Locks
You can also invest in gun locking mechanisms. Many guns come with safeties for additional protection, but you can still lock those that don’t. Investing in locking mechanisms gives you an extra layer of protection, even if you also use a gun safe.
Locking mechanisms are useful for all guns and should be used especially when you don’t have access to a gun safe or another way to store your firearms safely.
Ammo storage
The best way to store ammo is in its original box. They’re far less subject to damage if you never open the box until you need it. While it’s cool to have a giant metal bucket full of ammo, dumping your ammo into another container can damage the rounds and lead to malfunctions when it comes to shooting.
Ammo should be stored in a cool, dry place. Your gun safe or the back of your closet is ideal. Avoid extreme temperatures like the basement, where it’s too cold, or the attic, where it could get too hot. The garage also may not be the best choice.
Secondary dangers
Aside from the obvious dangers of using guns, there are a few secondary dangers that some people don’t think about.
For instance, guns can be loud. Ear protection is always recommended to protect your hearing. A lot of guns also have recoil, which means you should be prepared for the kickback after shooting.
If you don’t hold the gun properly, the recoil could cause severe injury in ways you might not even think about. Firing a gun also produces hot gases and debris. Wearing eye protection can help protect your eyes from anything that may be flying after you take a shot. These gases can lead to toxins and pollutants in the air.
Make sure that wherever you’re shooting there is proper ventilation to avoid breathing in any toxic pollutants. You can also wear a mask if you feel like you need extra protection.
Unsafe users
There are plenty of arguments for or against different types of users and whether they should be allowed to own guns. For instance, the argument that blind people shouldn’t own guns is not new. Nor is the argument for those who have mental health conditions.
It’s a largely political issue that is far from resolution, so it’s up to all gun owners to be responsible in ways that they think are the most important.
Another strong argument from some people is that children shouldn’t be allowed to use guns, when in reality, the best thing you can do for a child is teach them early on about gun safety. The more they know, the more safe they will be.
The verdict
If you own and operate guns, gun safety is the most important thing to understand. Make sure you know how to use them, how to store them safely and how to enjoy them while keeping you and everyone around you safe.
As long as you clearly establish safe guidelines for yourself and others, you can ensure the optimum safety of everyone involved.