LINCOLN — Shopping for an outdoor enthusiast on your holiday list?
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offers these nine gift ideas sure to satisfy the outdoor enthusiast in your life:
Annual state park permits: Nebraska offers more than 70 state park areas from one end of the state to the other, with opportunities for fishing, hiking, camping, wildlife watching, history or just enjoying the beautiful outdoors. A gift of a state park permit is a gift of experiences.
Centennial Merchandise Boxes: Why get one gift, when you can get multiple in one package? These holiday special gift boxes include a bevy of items such as T-shirts, stickers, ornaments, waist packs, bottle openers and other goodies celebrating Nebraska’s state parks.
Annual fishing or hunting permits: If you know someone who loves to fish or hunt, make your gift-giving easy and get them a permit allowing them to enjoy those activities. This also could be a good gift for someone who would appreciate the nudge to try a new hobby or get back into an old one.
2022 Nebraskaland Calendar: View breathtaking images of wild Nebraska all year in this 12-month calendar featuring the work of award-winning Nebraskaland Magazine photographers. Use it at home or in the office.
Game and Parks “Bucks:” Sometimes, a gift card is just the thing. Game and Parks Bucks can be used for everything from permits and magazine subscriptions to camping, shooting range fees and more.
Nebraskaland Special Holiday Bundle: Pick up a one-year subscription to Nebraskaland Magazine plus the 2022 Nebraskaland calendar at a reduced holiday price. Nebraskaland is a great fit for outdoor enthusiasts, filled with scenic images and engaging stories on outdoor recreation, wildlife, parks and people.
Lifetime permits and stamps: Invest in someone you love with a lifetime hunting, fishing, or hunt/fish combo permit. This is a special opportunity to kick-start a lifelong love of the outdoors, and to make it easy for someone to hunt and fish every year.
Nebraskaland Special Issue: This year, Nebraskaland released a triple-length collector’s edition honoring the 100th anniversary of Nebraska’s state parks. It’s available now for $7, while supplies last.
She Goes Outdoors Subscription Boxes: Give someone a jump-start to outdoor experiences, such as ice-fishing, gardening for pollinators, backpacking and more. These boxes — available for purchase throughout the year — are packed with gear, literature, special access to online programs, and other educational content. See details or purchase at sgooutdoors.com/subscriptionbox.
Learn more and purchase these items at OutdoorNebraska.org/GiftGuide.