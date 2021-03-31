Hiring a guide can be a good idea

A few days ago, a group of us were discussing how owning your own boat and traveling to an area to fish compared with the cost of hiring a guide.
Having your own boat is great, as long as you annually spend time on the water, but there’s a lot more work and cost involved in having your own boat than one might think — some that need to be done on a regular basis.
Let’s look at all that’s involved in guiding. A good guide needs to know the water, how it changes from season to season and how the locations of the fish change throughout the year. To understand this requires numerous hours throughout the year on each body of water.
It’s a tough job with long hours and unpredictable weather. It also requires good equipment including the boat, motor, electronics and tackle.
I guided anglers for numerous years on the river, lakes and reservoirs in several states. As a guide, not only do you need to be a good angler, you need to be a promoter and have the ability to entertain your guests. You also are expected to produce, day in and day out, regardless of weather conditions.
When I guided with my partner, we had smaller boats, generally around 17 feet in length, powered by a 50- or 75-horse-powered motor.
Our boats weren’t equipped with all the modern-era electronics like the locators and GPS units with side imaging. Our flashers or early graphs were all we had to find the spot and locate fish.
Our boats worked well but always needed something done to them because of the numerous hours spent on the water.
Nowadays, the equipment is much bigger and not cheap and, as with anything, things wear out. So your rig, depending on how hard you’re on it and the numbers of miles you put on the motor, will need to be upgraded every few years.
Guides need to have insurance on their boat, motor and other equipment, which is not cheap. This, along with the cost the guide pays when filling up the boat and vehicle with gas, is expensive.
If they guide both open water and hard water, they have to be available throughout the year to know where the bite is and what baits are producing.
They may spend long hours on the water and once they’re back on shore, after cleaning that day’s catch and dropping off the clients, there’s still a lot of work to be done before clients show up the next day. In that time, the boat needs to be ready to hit the water. This means that the evening before, no matter how late you come in, the boat needs to be prepared. This means filling the tank up with gas, getting the batteries charged and also having a plan for the following day.
Boats and motors aren’t cheap, especially if you want one that’s good on the larger reservoirs. It needs to be equipped with locators and other on-board equipment, all of which will surprise you once you start adding the costs up.
There’s the licensing of the boat and the taxes on it that need to be paid over the years.
Then you have to figure the fuel costs getting there and the fuel to run your boat, and the hours spent on the water trying to locate the fish.
If you have a nice, well-equipped boat, you’re going to need insurance for it, as things happen and you need to be covered.
Anglers who hire a guide don’t see all the guiding expenses and hours that most guides put in.
Hiring a guide can actually be inexpensive if you figure out the costs associated with it if you were to own a boat.
Think about not having to worry about all the things that need to be done before you hook up your boat, making the trip to wherever you plan on fishing, un-tarping the boat, getting everything situated and backing it into the water.
Once this is done, you’ll have to burn up a lot of boat gas as you motor out exploring, hoping to end up on the spot the fish were biting the last time you were there.
Sure, they may have been hitting like crazy on your last trip, but things change, as do the fish location and what will make them bite, so you’ll need to spend more time on the water. Instead of all the costs and hassles associated with owning a boat, in the long run hiring a guide doesn’t cost that much.
The time you’re on the water will be better spent fishing with a guide, who will know where the bite is, put you on the fish quickly, take care of the boat gas, have all the equipment and bait needed and clean your catch. This then gives you time to get back to the motel, clean up, relax with your buddies, have a drink or two, be ready for supper and get to bed early as you have no boat chores you need to accomplish before you turn the lights out.
Guiding is a time-consuming, hard profession. Believe me, I enjoyed the less hassle and excellent results when fishing with a guide and, when you put a pencil to it, you’ll find the cost to be reasonable.