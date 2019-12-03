Help support wildlife on Giving Tuesday

LINCOLN — Make a difference on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, by supporting Hunters Helping the Hungry and the Wildlife Conservation Fund. These two Nebraska Game and Parks projects focus on helping Nebraska’s most vulnerable and are not-for-profit.

Hunters Helping the Hungry is a program that allows hunters to donate whole field-dressed deer at participating processors to be distributed by charitable organizations and food pantries statewide. Over 650,000 meals have been distributed to those in need since the program began in 2012.

The Wildlife Conservation Fund is used to maintain adequate habitat and healthy populations of wildlife across the state, particularly those that are rare, endangered or threatened. Many species have been helped over the years, including river otters, monarch butterflies, swift fox, peregrine falcons and bald eagles.

Giving Tuesday takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving. Last year, 400 million dollars was raised online in the United States.

To learn more and make a donation, visit  OutdoorNebraska.org/WildlifeConservationFund and  OutdoorNebraska.org/hhh.

Norfolk Archery Club to host tournament

Fort Robinson Christmas dinner planned

CRAWFORD — Tickets will soon go on sale for the 25th annual Christmas dinner at Fort Robinson State Park. The event Dec. 7 will take people back to 1878, an important year in the fort's history.

Fort Robinson Christmas dinner planned

Outdoor Adventures

Norfolk native Anthony Thompson snapped this photo at one of the rest areas along the Cowboy Trail west of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. "When you see a sunset like this one on the Elkhorn River, you are reminded of the incredible beauty of the Elkhorn River valley," Thompson said.

Still time to open-water fish before lakes freeze

Still time to open-water fish before lakes freeze

I will fish open water as late into the fall as possible.  Pretty sure I ain’t done yet.  But, with the relatively cold fall we have had, I cannot help but wonder, how long until we have ice?  How long until I can icefish?

Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures

Norfolk native Anthony Thompson snapped this photo at one of the rest areas along the Cowboy Trail west of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. “When you see a sunset like this one on the Elkhorn River, you are reminded of the incredible beauty of the Elkhorn River valley,” Thompson said.

Early checked deer numbers up 8% statewide

LINCOLN — Preliminary deer check-in numbers indicate that statewide harvest numbers are up approximately 8% compared to the 2018 opening weekend of Nebraska’s firearm season.

December calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Dec. 1 – Bobcat hunting and trapping season opens

Dec. 1 – Enchant, Ash Hollow State Historical Park (SHP), Lewellen

Dec. 1-31 – Muzzleloader deer hunting season

Dec. 1-Jan. 15, 2020 – Antlerless elk hunting season

Dec. 3 – Learn to Hunt Predators Workshop, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Dec. 4-8 – Pearl Harbor Exhibit, Fort Atkinson SHP, Fort Calhoun

Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21 – Christmas at the Codys’, Buffalo Bill Ranch SHP, North Platte

Dec. 7 – Kids Christmas Bird Count, Lake Minatare State Recreation Area (SRA), Minatare

Dec. 7 – Historical Christmas Dinner, Fort Robinson State Park (SP), Crawford

Dec. 7-8 – DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) antlerless muzzleloader deer season

Dec. 7-31 – Light Up the Fort, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford

Dec. 7, 14, 21 – Christmas in the Woods, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 8 – White-fronted goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 14 – Nature’s Gifts: Decorations from the Great Outdoors, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

Dec. 14 – Classic Christmas, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Dec. 14-22 – Boyer Chute NWR antlerless deer hunting

Dec. 15 – Crow hunting season, first segment ends

Dec. 16 – Snipe hunting season closes

Dec. 17 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in zones 2 and 4

Dec. 18 – Christmas Bird Count, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 21 – Yule Log Festival, Platte River SP, Louisville

Dec. 22 – Bighorn sheep hunting season closes

Dec. 24 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in Zone 1

Dec. 25 – Light goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 28 – 8th Annual Winterfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 31 – Archery antelope hunting season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery deer and Whitetail Statewide Buck hunting seasons close

Dec. 31 – Underwater spearfishing season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery fishing for game fish closes