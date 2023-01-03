The art of hard-water fishing has come a long way since my brother AJ and I got into the sport. Back then, you had to be one tough hombre as the equipment we used was prehistoric compared to what we have today.
In and around Watertown, South Dakota, it was nothing to have more than 9 inches of ice, which we had to drill through to even start fishing.
We started with a stud bar and an iron rod with a sharpened end and, for some reason, the large hole we started decreased in size, Our bottom hole was about as large as our stud bar, and we were worn out before we got a line in the water.
Then came the manual ice auger, which worked OK, as it got through the ice faster, but you’d better bring a couple of fishermen along with you to take turns on the auger.
Nowadays, things have really improved when it comes to augers. My first ice auger was a hand auger and then a gas auger. Once I used the Jiffy brand, I was sold.
Jiffy, out of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, has a complete line of ice augers, including gas, propane and cordless drill augers and rechargeable torque. With the Torch conversion kit, you can convert your drill to a cordless ice auger.
In those days gone past, everything as far as what you needed to go ice fishing were two or three layers of clothing and rods that were a broken broom handle with a couple of small nails in it to wrap the line around. Rods used now can be anything from the ultra-light in numerous different actions and lengths. To find out the depth was an alligator weight, hooked to the hook on the line, with a marker on the line, allowing us to know the depth we were fishing.
Nowadays, you’ll can find about any style, length or action of rods, with many fitted with an appropriate reel.
I’ve been with Berkley, Abu Garcia since I guided and fished tournaments as the company and its sister companies have a huge variety of good quality products like the Abu Garcia Veritas ice fishing combo.
There are numerous fish locators and underwater cameras available to the ice fisherman, making it pretty darned simple to locate the fish.
I learned how to read a flasher, with the one I take along on the Ice is my Vexilar FLX-28. With this unit, you’re able to watch your micro lures descending to the bottom, with the fish appearing as a red line. The closer the fish gets to your lure, the red line will become wider. where you can raise or lower the bait as the fish move up and adjust to different depths, enticing the fish to bite.
The bait we used in years past was a tiny ice fly, with either a minnow head or a wax worm attached to lure or bare hook.
Nearly every fishing manufacturer has numerous size jigs, with the newest ice jigs now being made of tungsten, heavier than the older jigs, allowing your bait to get back to where the active fish are located.
As for my choice when hard-water fishing, I go with the smaller Northland Puppet Minnow or one of its Rigged Tungsten glow-white bloodworm.
The only thing that’s hard about ice fishing is the ice.