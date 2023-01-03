Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and light freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and a light glaze of additional icing possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Expect hazardous travel impacts. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The slipper roads and hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&