Wyatt Happle of Beatrice was perfect on April 28, breaking all 100 targets during the junior high competition of the 52nd Cornhusker Trap Shoot in Doniphan.
It was no runaway victory for Happle shooting targets at 16 yards at the Nebraska Trapshooting Association home grounds. It was a day of high scores.
Harry Morgan of Kiewit Middle School in Omaha shot a 99. Kahne Packer of 5 Clovers 4-H of Wilber, who finished runner-up last year, took third place with a 98.
The last junior high shooter to record a perfect score was Hayden Baehr of 5 Clovers 4-H in 2015.
Sara Thiellen of Ashland 4-H won a shoot-off over Ava Schmutte of Norris, after both shot 95s, to win the ladies’ competition. Norris 1 repeated as the junior high team champion while Lincoln’s St. Joseph won the 4-H team championship and Ashland 4-H 1 took the ladies’ team crown.
On April 28, 935 junior high shooters registered to compete, the second-highest total in the history of the event.
The junior high results are:
Top 20 Individuals
Wyatt Happle, Beatrice, 100 of 100
Harry Morgan, Omaha Kiewit MS, 99
Kahne Packer, Wilber 5 Clovers 4-H Green, 98
Conner Parrish, Lincoln Irving MS, 97
Jackson Norman, Omaha St. Wenceslaus Silver, 97
Garrett Lange, Broken Bow Karp and Krow 4-H A, 96
Hudson Werkmeister, McCook Republican River 4-H 1, 96
Kade Brauckmuller, Ashland 4-H 1, 96
Nathan Scott, Buffalo County 4-H 1, 96
Trey Stoltenberg, Northwest 1, 96
Logan Beaubier, Lincoln Mickle MS Black, 96
Wyatt Debrie, Gibbon 1, 96
Luke Grollmes, Minden-C.J. Jones 1, 96
Brayden Hulquist, North Platte Adams MS Black, 96
Barrett Smith, Lincoln St. Joseph 4-H 1, 96
Jacob Volpp, Lincoln Pound MS, 95
Boone Elam, Lincoln St. Joseph 4-H 1, 95
Witten Painter, Ainsworth, 95
Garrett Brandt, Papillion MS Titan 1, 95
Jacob Mark, Gering Platte Valley Claybusters 4-H A, 95
Top Six Ladies
Sara Thiellen, Ashland 4-H 1, 95 of 100 (won shoot-off)
Ava Schmutte, Norris Ladies 1, 95
Lillee Ludlow, Ashland 4-H 1, 93
Karsyn Bower, Burwell Kittens, 93
Reilly Forsyth, La Vista MS 1, 92
Sydney Gallaway, Maxwell-North Platte, 92
Top Three 4-H Teams
Lincoln St. Joseph 4-H 1 (Boone Elam, Barrett Smith, Bronson Bixenmann, Brady Bixenmann, Samuel Huck), 466 of 500
5 Clovers 4-H Green, 458
Ashland 4-H 1, 452
Top Ladies Team
Ashland 4-H 1 (Addison Rist, Lillee Ludlow, Ella Stofer, Riley Ruff, Ellie Porter), 411 of 500
Burwell Kittens, 375
Norris Ladies 1, 351
Top Six Junior High Teams
Norris 1 (Maxxwel Schultz, Britton Petersen, Hayden Bauer, Todd Munk, Hunter Knoche), 446 of 500
Beatrice 1, 443
Centura Burgundy, 442
Northwest 1, 433
North Platte Adams Black, 427
La Vista MS Monarch 1, 427