Handling potential malfunctions of firearms

In some cases, even a perfectly performing gun can malfunction. As with any piece of equipment with moving parts, you run the risk of something not working quite right at some point. There are several different kinds of malfunctions, so here’s what you should know.
Failure to fire
This particular malfunction doesn’t happen often in newer guns because the rounds have improved a lot over time. Misfires have all but disappeared these days. However, it’s still possible, especially if you’re shooting rimfire rounds.
If you’re shooting something that tends to be unreliable, you can expect it to happen more frequently. In cases like this, it’s important you know how to handle it safely.
Keep your gun pointed at your target for at least a minute to ensure it doesn’t discharge late. This helps you avoid an accidental discharge while you’re trying to troubleshoot the problem. Be careful because this could be a case where your gun fires without pulling the trigger. After a minute, there’s a much smaller chance it will discharge, so you’re safe to remove the round from the chamber and unload the gun.
Failure to feed
As you shoot, rounds are fed into the chamber in preparation for your next shot. In some cases, the round may fail to feed properly, meaning you can’t pull the trigger.
This is common in semi-automatic firearms, and it’s caused by a lot of different things like weak magazine springs, damaged magazines, improperly seated magazines, dirt or grease in the chamber and faulty cartridges.
If this happens, it’s safe to remove the magazine and clear the chamber. The best thing to do is fully clean the gun before using it again to prevent it from happening again. You can reload and try again, but be aware that you may continue to experience the issue or other issues.
Failure to extract
This issue is most commonly due to user error. It’s also one of the most dangerous malfunctions. When the spent cartridge won’t extract from the chamber, it often gets double fed by the next round coming up into the chamber.
Continue to point the gun in a safe direction, immediately remove the magazine and then clear the gun by racking the slide at least three times to empty the chamber.
You should be able to inspect the gun visually to ensure it’s empty. Then you can reload it and try it again.
The easiest way to avoid this problem is to use high-quality, undamaged magazines. Always keep a firm grip on your gun, and avoid interference with the slide by not riding it forward.
Failure to eject
Failure to eject is most commonly caused by a dirty or corroded chamber, although a limp grip also could be part of the problem. To correct the problem safely, you can perform a Tap, Rack, Bang drill.
Make sure the magazine is fully seated by tapping on it. Point the gun at an angle toward the ground and rack the slide.
This should eject the cartridge and allow another one to feed. Then aim the gun down range and try firing again.
Some call this malfunction the stovepipe, because when the cartridge is trapped in the ejection port, it sticks straight up in the air.
* * *
Brady Kirkpatrick has been an avid gun enthusiast and hunter since he moved to the Midwest over 15 years ago. For more information visit gunmade.com