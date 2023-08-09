Take advantage of Nebraska Game and Parks ranges or shooting events this August to grow your skills during National Shooting Sports Month.
Learn more about opportunities across the state:
Outdoor 3D Archery Tournament
Archers are invited to participate in an Outdoor 3D Archery Tournament on Aug. 12-13 at the Turpin Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln. Archers can compete in a variety of divisions including compound, Olympic recurve, traditional, basic compound and fixed pin. The competition is open to ages 8 and older. Learn more or register to participate in the event listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.
Archery Adventure
Archery Adventure provides an opportunity for family and friends to try an entry-level archery challenge at the Turpin Outdoor Education Center’s indoor archery range. No prior experience is necessary for this event from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 19.
All equipment and instruction will be provided by the Outdoor Education Center. Group reservations required. Register to participate in the event listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.
Rifle Rally
Join the Rifle Rally from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 19 at the Turpin Outdoor Education Center. This entry-level rifle challenge will take place at the indoor firearms range.
All equipment and instruction will be provided by the Outdoor Education Center. Group reservations required. Register to participate in the event listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.
Visit a shooting range
Nebraska Game and Parks offers five shooting complexes at locations across the state. Each offers a unique experience for those learning to shoot or those already experienced in the sport.
Locations include:
Eric Wiebe Memorial Shooting Complex, Ponca State Park, 88090 Spur 26E, Ponca
Kearney Outdoor Education Complex, 10945 Poole Ave., Kearney
Roger G. Sykes Outdoor Heritage Education Complex, Platte River State Park, 14421 346th St., Louisville
Turpin Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., Lincoln
Wildcat Hills Shooting Sports Complex, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, 210617 Highway 71, Gering
Nearly 20 Game and Parks locations also offer archery ranges, pellet gun galleries, or other shooting sports opportunities. Learn more at OutdoorNebraska.gov on the Visit a Shooting Range webpage.
Each year more than 20 million people across the United States participate in shooting sports, spending more than $12 billion on equipment and sales. Excise taxes on these firearms and ammunition fund wildlife conservation efforts; they make up 74% of the total funds spent.