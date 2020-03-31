Grant will help expand public access availability

LINCOLN — Public access opportunities for hunting and fishing on private lands will be expanded thanks to a grant awarded to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The $3 million grant was awarded through the 2020 Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program (VPA-HIP).

In Nebraska, VPA-HIP funding, along with matching funds from the Pittman-Robertson Act (federal excise tax on guns and ammunition), habitat stamp sales, and contributions from other conservation organizations, are used to fund the Open Fields and Waters Program. This program provides financial incentives to private landowners willing to allow public, walk-in access for hunting, trapping and fishing.

“Over 97% of Nebraska is privately-owned and obtaining access to private lands is considered one of the primary challenges faced by today’s hunters and anglers,” said John Laux, Game and Parks’ upland habitat and access program manager.

Landowner participation and enrollment in Open Fields and Waters have grown substantially in recent years, with more than 112,000 acres added since 2016. In 2019-2020, more than 750 landowners participated in the program statewide, providing public access on more than 346,000 land acres, 42 ponds and lakes, and more than 44 stream miles.

“This VPA-HIP award will allow Game and Parks to continue to expand Open Fields and Waters and provide more places in the state for hunters and anglers to recreate,” Laux said. “This funding also will be used to enhance wildlife habitat on enrolled properties.”

The VPA-HIP is administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and was authorized under the 2018 Farm Bill.

April outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in April.

April 5 – Light Goose Conservation Order closes in Rainwater Basin and West zones

April 11 – Spring youth shotgun turkey season opens

April 18 – Spring shotgun turkey season opens

April 15 – Light Goose Conservation Order closes in East Zone

April 20 – Application period begins for bighorn sheep lottery permit

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through May 31. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff and customers by removing opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities and events and by maintaining clean facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

