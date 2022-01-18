Grant applications being accepted for trails program

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced that applications are being accepted for grants from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP). The grants will be available for trail projects sponsored by municipalities, counties, state parks, federal land management agencies or tribal governments.
“When it comes to promoting healthy communities, recreational trails are key,” said Parks Director, Scott Simpson said. “As safe corridors for exercise and recreation, trails give families the opportunity to spend quality time together and enjoy the natural beauty of our state.”
The Recreational Trails Program provides partial reimbursement for approved trail projects. Eligible projects include construction of new public trails, rehabilitation of existing public trails, development of trail-related facilities and educational programs that relate to recreational trails.
The application deadline is Friday, April 8, 2022.