PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is hosting a year-round activity with chances to win prizes for going outside and playing BINGO in 2022.

The 2022 Go Outdoors BINGO activity has a total of four BINGO cards – one for each season – with five chances to win! Each season, a new BINGO card will be posted online. Each card will highlight new, seasonal activities. To participate, submit photos engaging in any five activities on the BINGO card.

The annual activities are sponsored by the South Dakota State Parks as a larger marketing effort to encourage everyone to visit their local parks.

“The 2022 Year-Round Fun theme reminds us that parks, along with nature, are always open and ready for us to explore, not just in the summer,” said GFP marketing coordinator, April Larson. “South Dakota State Parks are open year round! This includes multiple camping and lodging accommodations, facilities like shower houses that are kept open as long as weather allows, and roads and trails that are plowed where possible.”

Contact the park directly to check their status before arrival.

The 2022 Go Outdoors BINGO activity ends Nov. 30, 2022. Each season a winner will receive a seasonal outdoor item and a two-night stay at a South Dakota State Park. In December, a grand prize winner will receive an Ultimate South Dakota State Park Experience, which includes a 2023 annual State Park Entrance License, two tickets to experience the 2023 Governor’s Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park, along with a two-night stay during the Roundup.

Tags

In other news

Collecting American burying beetles in Ohio

This summer, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and partner biologists led and participated in several trapping efforts for the federally threatened American burying beetle (Nicrophorus americanus) in the Loess Canyons and Sandhills regions of the state. The populations in these two area…

Grant applications being accepted for trails program

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced that applications are being accepted for grants from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP). The grants will be available for trail projects sponsored by municipalities, counties, state parks, federal land management agencies or…

Ice fishing: 10 helpful tips

Ice fishing. Tis’ the season for it. I sure enjoy ice fishing but admittedly I don’t do much of it. I don’t quite have all the equipment needed for it. So, I guess you would consider me an amateur ice angler.

Anything can happen during deer season

Anything can happen during deer season

Hunters are often great storytellers, recounting to anyone who will listen tales of the “big one” that got away and that once in a lifetime shot they made. Sometimes the stories get a little crazy and maybe a tad unbelievable. This is especially true with those of us that pursue Nebraska bucks.